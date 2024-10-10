 Maharashtra: Master Of Human Capital Management And Employee Relations Added To Govt Fee Scholarship Scheme For Economically Weaker Students
The Higher and Technical Education Department of the Maharashtra government on Thursday announced the addition of a new course — Master of Human Capital Management and Employee Relations — in state government’s Rajarshi Chhatrapati Shahu Maharaj Tuition Fee Scholarship Scheme for students from economically weaker sections.

Master of Human Capital Management added to Maharashtra's fee scholarship scheme for EWS students | Representational Image

With this, the total number of courses covered under the fee scholarship scheme rose to 253. The decision to add the course was taken after the Principal Secretary (Higher and Technical Education) convened a meeting on Wednesday.

Under the Rajarshi Chhatrapati Shahu Maharaj Tuition Fee Scholarship Scheme, the state government provides financial assistance to students from economic backward classes (EBCs), and economically weaker section (EWS) who are admitted in diploma, degree, postgraduate technical and professional courses through Centralised Admission Process (CAP) and whose family income is less than eight lakh rupees.

While the female students from economically weaker sections get a 100% scholarship on tuition and examination fees, the male students receive a scholarship of 50% of these fees.

The courses covered under the said scheme include medicine, engineering, architecture, pharmacy, and agriculture among others. While students enrolled in government-run, aided, partially aided, and private colleges get the benefit of the scheme, those admitted in private deemed universities and self-financed universities are excluded.

