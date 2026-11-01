Maharashtra: Massive Fire Engulfs Plastic Packaging Warehouse In Nagpur's Wardhaman Nagar | VIDEO | Salman Ansari

A major fire broke out at a plastic packaging warehouse in the Wardhaman Nagar area of Nagpur on Sunday.

Fire at warehouse brought under control

Visuals of the incident have surfaced online, showing the fire spreading rapidly due to the large quantity of plastic raw materials stored inside the warehouse. Thick clouds of black smoke were seen billowing into the sky.

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Following the incident, six to seven fire engines were deployed to bring the blaze under control. The fire has since been brought under control. No casualties have been reported as yet, and the cause of the fire is yet to be determined.

Boiler explosion at Kalmeshwar MIDC

In a separate incident, a steam boiler exploded at a factory in Kalmeshwar MIDC, Nagpur, on Saturday night, leaving three workers injured.

According to a report by Nagpur Today, the incident occurred at Chemfield Company in Kalmeshwar MIDC at around 9.30 pm. The explosion was reportedly so intense that a portion of the factory wall collapsed.

The three injured workers have been identified as Neeraj Yadav, Ravi Nishad and 18-year-old June Banding.

Workers Hospitalised, Discharged Later

Following the explosion, the injured workers were rushed to a private hospital, where they received treatment. All three were discharged later that night.

The two incidents involving industrial premises in Nagpur have raised concerns surrounding industrial safety, including the maintenance of machinery, fire safety arrangements, storage of inflammable materials and the effectiveness of emergency response systems at factories and warehouses amid such times.

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