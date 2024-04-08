VIDEO: Massive Fire Breaks Out At Under-Construction Building In Mira Road East; No Casualties Reported

A massive fire was reported from the makeshift hutments at a construction site located near Ashirwad Building in the Ramdev Park area of Mira Road at around 12:15 pm on Monday. According to fire brigade officials the fire reportedly started from one of the hutments and spread to a nearby shed which was being used to store catering and stage decoration material.

Five cylinders blasts were reported. After receiving the call at around 12:25 pm, fire brigade personnel from the Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC) immediately reached the spot and doused the raging flames.

"36 fire-fighting personnel including four officials conducting the fire fighting operations by pressing into service five fire tenders and 2 water tankers," said chief fire officer- Prakash Borade.

The hutments and the shed were reduced to ashes in the fire. Fortunately, nobody was injured in the incident. The hutments were used as accommodation facilities for the construction workers. The police are investigating the cause of fire and legality of the warehouse which was used to store to store catering and stage decoration material.