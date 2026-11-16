Maharashtra Martyrs' Day: Marathi Abhyas Kendra Seeks Special Announcements, State Song At Railway Stations

Railway stations across Maharashtra may echo with tributes to the 107 martyrs of the Samyukta Maharashtra movement on November 21 | X - @AbhyasKendra

Mumbai, November 16, 2026: With Maharashtra set to observe Martyrs’ Day on November 21, the Marathi Abhyas Kendra has urged the railway administration to make special announcements and play the state song, ‘Jai Jai Maharashtra Majha’, at railway stations across the state to pay tribute to those who sacrificed their lives for the formation of Maharashtra.

In a letter dated November 15 to the Central Railway and Western Railway, the organisation has requested that all railway stations, particularly those on the Mumbai suburban network and under Central and Western Railways, make special announcements between 8 am and 8 pm on November 21.

The proposed announcement will inform passengers about the significance of the day and remember those who lost their lives during the Samyukta Maharashtra movement.

आज संध्याकाळी झालेल्या बैठकीत येत्या २१ नोव्हेंबर रोजी संयुक्त महाराष्ट्राच्या लढ्यातील हुतात्म्यांना अभिवादन करण्यासाठी करावयाच्या तयारीबाबत सविस्तर चर्चा करण्यात आली. यावेळी कार्यक्रमाच्या यशस्वी आयोजनासाठी विविध कामांच्या जबाबदाऱ्यांचे वाटप करण्यात आले. तसेच, मराठी अभ्यास केंद्राच्या विविध उपक्रमांना व्यापक प्रसिद्धी मिळावी आणि माहिती लोकांपर्यंत पोहोचावी, या उद्देशाने "महाराष्ट्रधर्म कलापथक" आणि "महाराष्ट्रधर्म प्रचार समिती"ची स्थापना करण्यात आली. विशेष म्हणजे बैठकीत ठरल्याप्रमाणे येत्या २१ नोव्हेंबर २०२६ रोजी 'हुतात्मा दिना'निमित्त महाराष्ट्रातील सर्व रेल्वे स्थानकांवर हुतात्म्यांना अभिवादनासंदर्भात उद्घोषणा करणे व 'महाराष्ट्र गीत' वाजवण्याबाबतची मागणी करणारे पत्र रेल्वेच्या विविध विभागाच्या अधिकाऱ्यांना ईमेल द्वारे पाठवण्यात आले. मुंबईतल्या कार्यालयांमध्ये उद्या पोस्टाने यासंदर्भातील पत्रं पाठवली जातील. मराठी भाषा, संस्कृती आणि संयुक्त महाराष्ट्राच्या लढ्याचा गौरवशाली इतिहास जनमानसात जिवंत ठेवण्यासाठी सर्वांनी एकजुटीने कार्य करण्याचा निर्धार यावेळी व्यक्त केला. जय मराठी, जय महाराष्ट्र ! संपर्क : ७३०४००९६६८ #महाराष्ट्रधर्म #मराठी #हुतात्मास्मारक #संयुक्तमहाराष्ट्र #जयमराठी #जयमहाराष्ट्र #Marathi #SanyuktMaharashtra #MaharashtraDharma #MarathiAbhyasKendra #मराठीअभ्यासकेंद्र #हुतात्मादिन #JayMarathi #JaiMarathi #२१नोव्हेंबर — मराठी अभ्यास केंद्र (@AbhyasKendra) November 15, 2026

Tribute To Samyukta Maharashtra Martyrs

The letter recalls that the first police firing on protesters took place on November 21, 1955, during a march demanding the formation of a united Maharashtra, including Mumbai, and opposing the proposed three-state formula. The movement eventually saw 107 people lay down their lives for the cause, paving the way for the formation of Maharashtra.

Apart from the announcements, the Marathi Abhyas Kendra has also requested railway authorities to play ‘Jai Jai Maharashtra Majha’, the official state song, along with ‘Bahu Asot Sundar Sampanna Ki Maha’, at regular intervals through station public announcement systems.

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Aim To Connect Younger Generation With History

The organisation said the railway network reaches every corner of Maharashtra and carries lakhs of passengers daily. Playing the songs and making announcements would help connect commuters, particularly the younger generation, with the history of the state's formation.

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