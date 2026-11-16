Maharashtra Martyrs' Day: Marathi Abhyas Kendra Seeks Special Announcements, State Song At Railway Stations

Mumbai, November 16, 2026: With Maharashtra set to observe Martyrs’ Day on November 21, the Marathi Abhyas Kendra has urged the railway administration to make special announcements and play the state song, ‘Jai Jai Maharashtra Majha’, at railway stations across the state to pay tribute to those who sacrificed their lives for the formation of Maharashtra.
In a letter dated November 15 to the Central Railway and Western Railway, the organisation has requested that all railway stations, particularly those on the Mumbai suburban network and under Central and Western Railways, make special announcements between 8 am and 8 pm on November 21.
The proposed announcement will inform passengers about the significance of the day and remember those who lost their lives during the Samyukta Maharashtra movement.
Tribute To Samyukta Maharashtra Martyrs
The letter recalls that the first police firing on protesters took place on November 21, 1955, during a march demanding the formation of a united Maharashtra, including Mumbai, and opposing the proposed three-state formula. The movement eventually saw 107 people lay down their lives for the cause, paving the way for the formation of Maharashtra.
Apart from the announcements, the Marathi Abhyas Kendra has also requested railway authorities to play ‘Jai Jai Maharashtra Majha’, the official state song, along with ‘Bahu Asot Sundar Sampanna Ki Maha’, at regular intervals through station public announcement systems.
Also Watch:
Aim To Connect Younger Generation With History
The organisation said the railway network reaches every corner of Maharashtra and carries lakhs of passengers daily. Playing the songs and making announcements would help connect commuters, particularly the younger generation, with the history of the state's formation.
To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/