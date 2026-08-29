Maharashtra: Maratha Quota Activist Manoj Jarange Launches ‘Final’ Indefinite Hunger Strike, Demands Action On 58 Lakh Kunbi Records

Manoj Jarange has resumed his agitation in Jalna, demanding immediate implementation of key Maratha reservation measures | AI Generated Image

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, August 29, 2026: Quota activist Manoj Jarange launched an indefinite hunger strike on Saturday, demanding that the Maharashtra government immediately issue caste certificates based on the 58 lakh Kunbi records identified earlier and asserted that the community will not grant any further time.

Jarange Warns Of Final Agitation

Speaking to reporters at Antarwali Sarati village in Jalna district, Jarange warned that this would be his 'final agitation' and accused Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis of bearing a “grudge” against the Maratha community and Deputy CM Eknath Shinde of quietly supporting him.

He also demanded the elimination of the caste verification committee and threatened to march to the Chief Minister's residence in Mumbai if the government fails to resolve all pending quota issues.

“The government should issue the caste certificates to the Maratha community based on 58 lakh Kunbi records immediately. The community will not give the government more time for this,” he said.

Demands On Reservation Issues

The activist urged the state government to issue a reservation based on the Satara Gazette, withdraw all police cases registered against quota protesters across Maharashtra, and provide government jobs and financial compensation to the families of those who died during the previous agitations.

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He also called for the creation of a dedicated state portfolio for the Maratha and Kunbi communities with immediate staff appointments, disbursal of interest on loans extended through the Annasaheb Patil Arthik Vikas Mahamandal, the release of pending SARTHI student scholarships, and the immediate issuance of appointment letters to candidates selected under the SEBC and EBC quotas.

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