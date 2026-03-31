Maharashtra Mantralaya Witnesses Last-Minute Spending Spree As Over 500 GRs Issued Before Fiscal Year-End

Mantralaya, Mumbai | FPJ

Maharashtra government departments witnessed hectic activity at Mantralaya as officials rushed to utilise allocated funds before the financial year-end, leading to the issuance of more than 500 Government Resolutions (GRs) over the past two days. On Monday alone, around 370 GRs related to fund allocation and expenditure were cleared, with departments trying to ensure that unspent funds do not lapse. With March 31 falling on a holiday due to Mahavir Jayanti, Monday effectively became the last working day of the fiscal, intensifying the urgency.

Spending Push Follows Earlier Curbs

The spending push comes after earlier curbs imposed by the Finance Department, keeping in mind the additional burden on the state exchequer due to the many flagship schemes. These restrictions had delayed fund utilisation for several departments during the year.

Departments including Rural Development, Urban Development, Public Works, Tourism and Social Justice were at the forefront of the last-minute spending drive. Cooperation, General Administration, and Higher and Technical Education departments also issued a significant number of GRs.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/