Maharashtra Govt Issues 468 GRs In A Day Amid Year-End Spending Rush: Report

Mantralaya | File Pic (Image used for representation purpose only)

Mumbai: In a last-minute rush to utilise funds before the financial year closed, the Maharashtra government issued a staggering 468 Government Resolutions (GRs) in a single day on Monday, highlighting the intense year-end push to disburse allocated budgets.

The flurry of decisions came as departments scrambled to exhaust their share of the Rs 9.24 lakh crore budget for 2025–26. According to a Hindustan Times report citing the finance department data, total expenditure saw a sharp jump in the final days, rising from around 60 per cent on Friday to 64.91 per cent by late Monday evening. By then, approximately Rs 5.99 lakh crore had been disbursed.

Also Watch:

Over 600 GRs Issued Over The Weekend

The surge wasn’t limited to Monday alone. Despite it being a weekend, government departments issued 207 GRs over Saturday and Sunday, taking the total number of resolutions in the last three days to over 675. Of the 468 GRs cleared on Monday, more than 95 per cent were directly related to fund disbursement, while the rest dealt with administrative approvals.

Several key allocations were cleared across departments. The public health department approved Rs 400 crore for treatment under the Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Jan Aarogya Yojana, along with Rs 25 crore for medical equipment in rural hospitals. The transport department sanctioned Rs 11 crore towards subsidies under the state’s electric vehicle policy.

Read Also Maharashtra Likely To Announce Modest Ready Reckoner Rate Revision From April 1 Amid Inflation And...

Funds were also directed towards welfare and infrastructure. The Divyang welfare department cleared grants for institutions supporting persons with disabilities, while the tourism and cultural affairs department approved funds for the renovation of temples, shrines, and heritage sites. Additionally, allocations were made for repair works at Mumbai University.

In a notable infrastructure push, the revenue department granted administrative approval of Rs 707 crore for the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s urban flood risk management programme. Another Rs 7.64 crore was approved as viability gap funding for Chipi airport in Sindhudurg district.

Mantralaya typically witnesses such heightened activity towards the end of March, as departments attempt to avoid lapsing of funds. However, the scale and speed of this year’s disbursement have once again drawn attention to the practice of last-minute financial clearances, raising questions about planning efficiency and fund utilisation throughout the year.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/