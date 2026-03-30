Maharashtra Likely To Announce Modest Ready Reckoner Rate Revision From April 1 Amid Inflation And Global Tensions

The Maharashtra government is likely to announce a revision in Ready Reckoner (RR) rates from April 1 for the new financial year, but industry experts expect the increase to remain modest, citing inflationary pressures and global geopolitical tensions. | Pinterest

Mumbai: The Maharashtra government is likely to announce a revision in Ready Reckoner (RR) rates from April 1 for the new financial year, but industry experts expect the increase to remain modest, citing inflationary pressures and global geopolitical tensions.

Annual revision underway; state may avoid steep property valuation hike

Sources indicated that while the annual revision exercise is underway, the state may avoid any steep hike in property valuation benchmarks this year to prevent burdening homebuyers and the real estate sector.

RR rates, officially known as Annual Statement Rates (ASR), form the basis for calculating stamp duty and registration charges in property transactions. These are the minimum property values determined by the government, and stamp duty is levied on either the RR rate or the actual transaction value—whichever is higher.

Sharp increase could dampen demand in price-sensitive market

Experts said that in the current scenario of rising costs and uncertainty triggered by ongoing global conflicts, a sharp increase could dampen demand in an already price-sensitive market. “Given the inflationary environment and external uncertainties, the government is expected to take a calibrated approach this year,” a market analyst said.

The rates are revised annually and vary across urban, semi-urban (influence areas), and rural regions. They are determined at multiple administrative levels—district, taluka and village—under local governing bodies such as municipal corporations, councils and gram panchayats. Maharashtra’s 36 districts are grouped into eight registration regions, including Mumbai, Pune, Thane, Nashik and Nagpur, overseen by the registration department.

Historical revisions show fluctuations from 1.74% to over 8%

Historically, RR revisions have fluctuated depending on market conditions. After a 5.86% increase in 2017–18, rates remained stable for two years before a modest 1.74% hike in 2020–21. In 2022–23, excluding Mumbai, several municipal corporation areas saw hikes exceeding 8%.

In the last financial year (2025–26), the state raised RR rates by an average 3.89%, with Mumbai recording a relatively lower increase of 3.39%. However, other cities such as Navi Mumbai, Thane and Nashik saw sharper revisions, going up to over 10% in some pockets. Urban areas governed by municipal corporations recorded an average increase of 5.95%.

With property markets witnessing steady traction but affordability remaining a concern, experts believe the upcoming revision will aim to strike a balance between maintaining government revenue and sustaining housing demand.

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