e-Paper Get App

Maharashtra: Man held for stealing valuables worth Rs 3.10 lakh in Latur

The Chakur police on Friday arrested Sandipan Nivrati Kamble, a resident of Nalegaon village, for the burglary that took place earlier this week, an official said.

PTIUpdated: Saturday, August 27, 2022, 07:08 PM IST
article-image
Maharashtra: Man held for stealing valuables worth Rs 3.10 lakh in Latur | File Photo

A man has been arrested for allegedly breaking into a house and stealing gold jewellery and cash worth Rs 3.10 lakh in Maharashtra's Latur district, police said on Saturday.

The Chakur police on Friday arrested Sandipan Nivrati Kamble, a resident of Nalegaon village, for the burglary that took place earlier this week, an official said.

The accused had allegedly broken into a house in Malegaon on Tuesday night and decamped with valuables worth Rs 3.10 lakh, he said.

A case under sections 457 (house trespass) and 380 (theft) was registered and based on a tip-off, the accused was nabbed, the official added.

Read Also
Japanese vlogger, who went viral for his 'vada pav' video, travels in Mumbai local train
article-image
HomeMumbaiMaharashtra: Man held for stealing valuables worth Rs 3.10 lakh in Latur

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai update: Govt announces free travel for senior citizens above 75 yrs of age in all state...

Mumbai update: Govt announces free travel for senior citizens above 75 yrs of age in all state...

'It would have been a different game': Pakistan skipper Babar Azam on Shaheen Afridi's absence for...

'It would have been a different game': Pakistan skipper Babar Azam on Shaheen Afridi's absence for...

Union Minister Tudu visits Palghar as part of BJP's 'Mission 2024'

Union Minister Tudu visits Palghar as part of BJP's 'Mission 2024'

Maharashtra: Man held for stealing valuables worth Rs 3.10 lakh in Latur

Maharashtra: Man held for stealing valuables worth Rs 3.10 lakh in Latur

Asia Cup 2022: Afghanistan win toss, opt to bowl against Sri Lanka

Asia Cup 2022: Afghanistan win toss, opt to bowl against Sri Lanka