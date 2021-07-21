Maharashtra: Man held for cheating farmer of produce worth over Rs 80,000 in Palghar

A 25-year-old man from Maharashtra's Palghar district has been arrested for allegedly cheating a farmer of his produce worth more than Rs 80,000, police said on Tuesday.

The accused Prakash Chowdhari had ordered a consignment of pomegranates from farmer Amol Pahe (33), a farmer from Hangewadi in Ahmednagar and had asked him to come to Mumbai with the produce, an official from the MBVV police said.

The farmer travelled with 112 crates of the fruit worth Rs 87,800, he said, adding that the accused received the consignment from the victim and drove away without paying him, he said.

Based on a complaint lodged at Tulinj police station, the police traced the stock to a parking space on the eastern side of Vasai railway station, the official said.

A case was registered under section 420 (cheating) of the IPC and the accused was arrested, he added