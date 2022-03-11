Maharashtra: Man gets 2 years rigorous imprisonment for kidnapping 6-year-old girl

In a speedy action, a court in Palghar district sentenced a man to two years of rigorous imprisonment for kidnapping a six-year-old girl, just four days after his arrest for the crime, police said on Thursday.

First Class Judicial Magistrate of Vasai court Y A Jadhav convicted the accused Kansa Singh (25) under relevant sections of the IPC. Singh was also fined Rs 1,000. The victim was kidnapped by the accused while she was playing outside her house on the night of March 4, senior inspector Kailas Barve of Valiv police station said.

