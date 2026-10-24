Maharashtra: Man Breaks Chairs, Vandalises Municipal President's Office Over Water Crisis In Latur's Ahmedpur | Video |

A social media video of a man vandalising the municipal president's office over water shortage and irregular water supply is going viral. In the video, the man can be seen damaging property inside the president's cabin, breaking chairs and throwing objects around the office. The incident reportedly took place in Ahmedpur town of Maharashtra's Latur district.

Man Vandalises Office; Administration Claims He Was Drunk

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Following the incident, the local administration claimed that the man was under the influence of alcohol when he allegedly vandalised the office. An official complaint has been lodged at Ahmedpur police station. Further details regarding the man's identity and any police action are awaited.

In a separate incident, Angry villagers in Anandwadi (Bembedewadi), near Ahmedpur, Maharashtra, staged a Sholay-style protest by climbing the administrative office building on Monday, October 12, over a water shortage. The villagers demanded permission to draw water from a nearby well and the construction of an access road to reach it. The protest was called off after the administration intervened and assured them of action.

State Orders 10% Water Cut Amid Drought

Meanwhile, Maharashtra is facing a drought crisis, with the state government declaring 305 talukas drought-hit following deficient rainfall.

As part of measures to address the water shortage, the Maharashtra government has directed urban local bodies to implement a minimum 10 per cent water cut. The directions have been extended to gram panchayats also as part of broader water conservation efforts.

The water conservation measures come amid concerns over deficient rainfall and the impact of El Niño conditions.

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