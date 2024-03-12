Maharashtra Makes Mother's Name Mandatory In Govt Documents From May 1

The Maharashtra cabinet has decided to enforce the inclusion of the mother's name in various government documents including birth certificates, educational records, property deeds, Aadhar cards, PAN cards, and others. This directive from the cabinet is scheduled to come into effect on May 1. However, exceptions to this new regulation are granted to orphans.

Infants born on or after May 1 will have to follow new rule

Individuals born on or after May 1, 2014, will be required to provide their first name followed by their mother's first name and then their father's first name and surname.

The Maharashtra government announced that individuals born on or after May 1 will need to adhere to the mentioned format when registering their names for school enrollment, examination certificates, pay slips, and revenue documents.

Additionally, the state public health department has been tasked with discussing with the Centre the possibility of including the mother's name in birth or death registrations.

Current convention on married women to remain same

For married women, the current convention of using the woman's name followed by her husband's first name and surname will remain permissible.

Previously, the women and child development department had suggested that this measure could be interpreted as a move towards granting greater acknowledgment to mothers, given that government documents typically feature the father's name.

CM, Dy CMs flaunt nameplates with mother's name

After the cabinet approved the decision, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy CMs Devendra Fadnavis, Ajit Pawar on Tuesday showed their nameplates with mother's name included in it. Similar nameplates have been put outside their offices in Mantralaya.

Sharing the pictures with the nameplates on X, CM Shinde wrote, "The state government has taken a historic decision to give credit to Mauli who plays a lion's share in raising us right from giving birth to us. Henceforth it has been made mandatory to write mother's name along with father's name on every government document. I, Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar have decided to start this with ourselves."