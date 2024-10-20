Maharashtra: Mahayuti Government Fails To Fulfill '100% Of Energy Sector' Promises Made In 2019 Manifesto, Reveals Performance Report Card

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Ministers Ajit Pawar and Devendra Fadnavis in conversation. | ANI

As Maharashtra is set to go into polling for the upcoming Vidhan Sabha elections, the Informed Voter Project dissected the actions taken and progress made by the Bharatiya Janata Party-led Maharashtra government towards the fulfilment of promises laid out in the 2019 election manifesto related to Energy, Labour, Transport and Water. According to the analysis, 100% of the promises for energy have a 'low' or 'very low' performance while 71% of Labour and Employment, 75% of Transport and 87.5% of the promises for water have a medium or worse than medium performance.

Informed Voter Project is a non-profit institution that aims to inform the voters about the history of their potential representatives and the work carried out by them once they are elected into power. With a call for citizens to ‘Don’t Just Vote, Select’, the organisation publishes ‘Promise vs Performance Report Card’ which analyses the government’s work according to the promises made before coming into power through an election manifesto.

As the Vidhan Sabha elections have been announced in Maharashtra, Informed Voter Project released its first report card for the Mahayuti government’s performance in the energy, labour, transport and water sectors, based on the promises made by the BJP in its 2019 election manifesto. The analysis highlighted a shocking fact that 100% of the promises made for the energy sector were broken as they had a 'low' or 'very low' performance.

BJP’s 2019 Vidhan Sabha election Manifesto had laid out five plans for the energy sector. The promises to strengthen the electricity distribution system, generation of electricity from waste, generating 25% of electricity needs of the state government buildings from rooftop solar energy and preparation of a new industrial power supply policy were broken while the promise to install 1500 MW of wind-solar-hybrid power generating capacity reached less than halfway.In the Labour and Employment sector, 71% of the promises had medium or worse than medium performance. The BJP had promised to rehabilitate all project affected persons (PAPs) in the state expeditiously, solving the problems of contract labours by passing a Contract Labor Regulation Act and inclusion of all unorganised sector workers in pension schemes were broken while the promise to rehabilitate all ex-servicemen, martyred jawans and families of policemen died in line of duty, setting up IT Parks in Pune, Nagpur, Kolhapur, Aurangabad and Nashik to generate employment were fulfilled. Creation of one crore additional jobs was fulfilled halfway whereas providing social security to all workers reached less than halfway.

Similarly, 75% of the promises made for the Transport sector had medium or worse than medium performance. Out of the 16 promises made by the government, 8 were broken and only 4 were fulfilled while 2 were half completed and 2 were less than halfway. On the other hand, the water sector saw 87.5% promises to be medium or worse than medium. Out of the eight promises, 5 were broken, 2 reached halfway whereas 1 reached more than halfway.

Highlights Of The Performance Report Card

Energy

80% are graded as ‘very-low’ performance

20% are graded as ‘low’ performance

0% are graded as ‘medium’ performance

0% are graded as ‘medium-high’ performance

0% are graded as ‘high’ performance.

For Energy, It can be concluded that 100% of the promises have a Low or Worse-than-Low performance.

Labour and Employment

43% are graded as ‘very-low’ performance

14% are graded as ‘low’ performance

14% are graded as ‘medium’ performance

0% are graded as ‘medium-high’ performance

29% are graded as ‘high’ performance

For Labour and Employment, It can be concluded that 71% of the promises have a Medium or Worse-than-Medium performance.

Transport

50% are graded as ‘very-low’ performance

13% are graded as ‘low’ performance

13% are graded as ‘medium’ performance

0% are graded as ‘medium-high’ performance

25% are graded as ‘high’ performance

For Transport, it can be concluded that 75% of the promises have a Medium or Worse-than-

Medium performance.

Water

62.5% are graded as ‘very-low’ performance

0% are graded as ‘low’ performance

25% are graded as ‘medium’ performance

12.5% are graded as ‘medium-high’ performance

0% are graded as ‘high’ performance

For Water, it can be concluded that 87.5% of the promises have a Medium or Worse-than-Medium performance