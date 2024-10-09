Maharashtra: Mahavikas Aghadi's Seat-Sharing Agreement Remains Unresolved, Fuels Internal Strife In Congress

Mahavikas Aghadi | File Pic

Mumbai: The Mahavikas Aghadi's seat-sharing agreement in Maharashtra remains unresolved, leading to ongoing discussions marked by disagreements. Amidst this uncertainty, senior Congress leaders in the state have begun holding covert meetings, highlighting a resurgence of internal factionalism. Sources indicate that these leaders are maneuvering to secure ministerial roles and potentially the Chief Minister's position if the coalition regains power.

In these clandestine gatherings, party veterans are also engaging with prospective candidates for the upcoming assembly elections, seeking to rally support. Several Congress officials report that top leadership is attempting to sway these candidates through strategic discussions.

A Renewed Vigor Within The Maharashtra Congress

Following a strong performance in the recent Lok Sabha elections, there’s a renewed vigor within the Maharashtra Congress, prompting leaders to aggressively negotiate for a larger share of seats in the forthcoming assembly elections. A preliminary list of potential candidates has already been prepared, with background checks completed, and interviews are set to take place soon.

As the internal meetings grow more frequent, senior leaders are focusing on solidifying support among potential candidates. In recent days, many have convened with their backers to assess electoral strategies and prepare for the elections. Discussions have increasingly centered around the Chief Minister's role, with some candidates being offered ministerial positions or other influential roles to entice them.

Reports of these secret meetings have reached the Congress leadership in Delhi, signaling a concerning rise in factionalism within the party. As the election date approaches, the Maharashtra Congress leadership faces the critical task of addressing these internal divisions.