Maharashtra: MahaGenco sets a new record with 10,445 mw generation during evening peak hours

The state-run Maharashtra State Power Generation Company (MahaGenco) on Tuesday generated 10,445 mw during the evening peak hours and set a new record in its history of long 69 years. Proper coal & fuel management is said to be a key factor behind record generation.

On January 6, 2020, MahaGenco had generated 6821 mw including 4,804 MW from thermal plants but it surged to 10445 MW including 7991 MW from thermal plants on March 9. The thermal power generation has almost doubled in one year.

"I am constantly emphasizing effective fuel management, adequate stock of coal, preventive maintenance to prevent the breakdown of the generation sets. Efforts are also made to reduce the cost of generation. It will help to reduce the tariff", said Energy Minister Dr. Nitin Raut.

Ascending graph of MahaGenco

In the month of March, there is a steady rise in the performance of MahaGenco. On March 5, nine thermal power plants in the state set a record by achieving at least 90 per cent or more Plant Load Factor (PLF). Breaking the earlier record of 10,098 mw generation on May 20, 2019, it generated 10,445 MW today including 7991 MW thermal, 264 MW wind, 2138 MW hydropower and 50 MW by solar power.

Today the highest power demand of MahaVitaran was 22129 MW and total the state power generation was 16,429 MW.