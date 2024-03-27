Maharashtra Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Shiv Sena UBT Releases List Of 17 Candidates; Anil Desai Fielded From Mumbai South Central Seat |

Mumbai: Shiv Sena UBT released its much anticipated list of candidates ahead of the Lok Sabha Elections 2024 on Wednesday. The first list consists of 17 candidates with Anil Desai being fielded from the South Central seat. Sitting MP Arvind Sawant has been fielded from the South Mumbai seat, with Amol Kirtikar being fielded from the North West constituency.

Take a look at the list here:

हिंदूहृदयसम्राट शिवसेनाप्रमुख बाळासाहेब ठाकरे यांच्या आशीर्वादाने आणि शिवसेना पक्ष प्रमुख श्री.उद्धवजी ठाकरे यांच्या आदेशाने शिवसेनेच्या 17 लोकसभा उमेदवारांची यादी जाहीर करण्यास येत आहे..

*मुंबई दक्षिण मध्य:श्री अनिल देसाई यांच्या उमेदवारीची घोषणा करण्यात येत आहे.

इतर 16 उमेदवार… pic.twitter.com/nPg2RHimSF — Sanjay Raut (@rautsanjay61) March 27, 2024

Full List Of Shiv Sena UBT Candidates:

1) Buldhana: Prof. Narendra Khedekar

2) Yavatmal-Washim: Sanjay Deshmukh

3) Maval: Sanjog Waghere-Patil

4) Sangli: Chandrahar Patil

5) Hingoli: Nagesh Patil Ashtikar

6) Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Chandrakant Khaire

7) Dharshiv: Omraje Nimbalkar

8) Shirdi: Bhausaheb Waghchore

9) Nashik: Rajabhau Waje

10) Raigad: Anant Gite

11) Sindhudurg-Ratnagiri: Vinayak Raut

12) Thane: Rajan Vichare

13) Mumbai-North East: Sanjay Dina Patil

14) Mumbai-South: Arvind Sawant

15) Mumbai-South Central: Anil Desai

16) Mumbai-North West: Amol Kirtikar

17) Parbhani: Sanjay Jadhav

About Maharashtra Lok Sabha Elections Schedule

Maharashtra's Lok Sabha elections will be conducted across five phases—April 19, April 26, May 7, May 13, and May 20. The election results are slated for announcement on June 4. The 2024 Lok Sabha polls, encompassing seven phases from April 19 to June 1, will cover 543 constituencies nationwide.

Perfoemance In 2019 Lok Sabha Elections

In 2019 Lok Sabha Elections, the BJP and the undivided Shiv Sena, contesting in alliance, with 25 seats for BJP and 23 for Shiv Sena. BJP secured 23 out 25 seats while Shiv Sena secured 18 out of 23 seats they contested on. Despite their initial alliance, the parties later parted their ways due to ideological differences.