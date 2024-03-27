Maharashtra Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Shiv Sena UBT Releases List Of 17 Candidates; Anil Desai Fielded From Mumbai South Central Seat

Mumbai: Shiv Sena UBT released its much anticipated list of candidates ahead of the Lok Sabha Elections 2024 on Wednesday. The first list consists of 17 candidates with Anil Desai being fielded from the South Central seat. Sitting MP Arvind Sawant has been fielded from the South Mumbai seat, with Amol Kirtikar being fielded from the North West constituency.
Take a look at the list here:
Full List Of Shiv Sena UBT Candidates:
1) Buldhana: Prof. Narendra Khedekar
2) Yavatmal-Washim: Sanjay Deshmukh
3) Maval: Sanjog Waghere-Patil
4) Sangli: Chandrahar Patil
5) Hingoli: Nagesh Patil Ashtikar
6) Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Chandrakant Khaire
7) Dharshiv: Omraje Nimbalkar
8) Shirdi: Bhausaheb Waghchore
9) Nashik: Rajabhau Waje
10) Raigad: Anant Gite
11) Sindhudurg-Ratnagiri: Vinayak Raut
12) Thane: Rajan Vichare
13) Mumbai-North East: Sanjay Dina Patil
14) Mumbai-South: Arvind Sawant
15) Mumbai-South Central: Anil Desai
16) Mumbai-North West: Amol Kirtikar
17) Parbhani: Sanjay Jadhav
About Maharashtra Lok Sabha Elections Schedule
Maharashtra's Lok Sabha elections will be conducted across five phases—April 19, April 26, May 7, May 13, and May 20. The election results are slated for announcement on June 4. The 2024 Lok Sabha polls, encompassing seven phases from April 19 to June 1, will cover 543 constituencies nationwide.
Perfoemance In 2019 Lok Sabha Elections
In 2019 Lok Sabha Elections, the BJP and the undivided Shiv Sena, contesting in alliance, with 25 seats for BJP and 23 for Shiv Sena. BJP secured 23 out 25 seats while Shiv Sena secured 18 out of 23 seats they contested on. Despite their initial alliance, the parties later parted their ways due to ideological differences.