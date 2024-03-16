Maharashtra Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Schedule, Phases, Seats, Key Candidates & All You Need To Know |

Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar announced the dates for voting in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections on Saturday. Kumar was accompanied by newly-appointed Election Commissioners Gyanesh Kumar and Dr Sukhbir Singh Sandhu during the announcement at the press conference in New Delhi.

The General Elections will start on April 19 and counting will be held on June 4. The Lok Sabha elections in Maharashtra are set to be held from April 19 to May 20 in five phases. The first phase of general elections in Maharashtra will be held on April 19, next on April 26, next on May 7, next on May 13 and the final phase on May 20.

The elections in Mumbai will be held on May 20, along with Palghar, Kalyan and Thane. Despite its seat count, Maharashtra is typically set to undergo elections in five phases, mirroring past trends.

Maharashtra's Significance In National Politics

Maharashtra stands as a key player in Indian politics, boasting the second-highest number of Lok Sabha seats nationwide, with 48 constituencies, trailing only behind Uttar Pradesh, which holds 80 seats. Known for its deeply rooted loyalty towards local issues and its tradition for unpredictable electoral outcomes, Maharashtra's importance during elections cannot be overstated.

Landslide victories are a rarity in Maharashtra, making each election a closely contested affair. With its sizeable seat count, the state holds the power to sway the outcome of Lok Sabha elections, particularly in critical situations.

Alongside Shiv Sena and various state-level parties, Maharashtra serves as a stronghold for major national parties such as the BJP, NCP and Congress. The Shiv Sena and NCP split has added a level of complexity to the political dynamics making it an even more interesting contest this time.

List Of Constituencies

1 Nandurbar

2 Dhule

3 Jalgaon

4 Raver

5 Buldhana

6 Akola

7 Amravati

8 Wardha

9 Ramtek

10 Nagpur

11 Bhandara–Gondiya

12 Gadchiroli–Chimur

13 Chandrapur

14 Yavatmal–Washim

15 Hingoli

16 Nanded

17 Parbhani

18 Jalna

19 Aurangabad

20 Dindori

21 Nashik

22 Palghar

23 Bhiwandi

24 Kalyan

25 Thane

26 Mumbai North

27 Mumbai North West

28 Mumbai North East

29 Mumbai North Central

30 Mumbai South Central

31 Mumbai South

32 Raigad

33 Maval

34 Pune

35 Baramati

36 Shirur

37 Ahmednagar

38 Shirdi

39 Beed

40 Osmanabad

41 Latur

42 Solapur

43 Madha

44 Sangli

45 Satara

46 Ratnagiri–Sindhudurg

47 Kolhapur

48 Hatkanangle

2019 General Elections Results

Maharashtra is subdivided into 48 Lok Sabha constituencies, with five reserved for Scheduled Caste (SC) candidates, four for Scheduled Tribe (ST) candidates, and the remaining 39 being unreserved. In the 2019 elections, the BJP secured victory in 23 seats, while the undivided Shiv Sena emerged victorious in 18. Although the two parties contested the elections in alliance, they later parted ways.

The results of the Lok Sabha election 2024 will be announced on June 4. The 2024 Lok Sabha polls will be held in seven phases from April 19 to June 1. The seven phases will cover 543 constituencies.