Maharashtra Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Schedule, Phases, Seats, Key Candidates & All You Need To Know

Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar announced the dates for voting in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections on Saturday. Kumar was accompanied by newly-appointed Election Commissioners Gyanesh Kumar and Dr Sukhbir Singh Sandhu during the announcement at the press conference in New Delhi.
The General Elections will start on April 19 and counting will be held on June 4. The Lok Sabha elections in Maharashtra are set to be held from April 19 to May 20 in five phases. The first phase of general elections in Maharashtra will be held on April 19, next on April 26, next on May 7, next on May 13 and the final phase on May 20.
The elections in Mumbai will be held on May 20, along with Palghar, Kalyan and Thane. Despite its seat count, Maharashtra is typically set to undergo elections in five phases, mirroring past trends.
Maharashtra's Significance In National Politics
Maharashtra stands as a key player in Indian politics, boasting the second-highest number of Lok Sabha seats nationwide, with 48 constituencies, trailing only behind Uttar Pradesh, which holds 80 seats. Known for its deeply rooted loyalty towards local issues and its tradition for unpredictable electoral outcomes, Maharashtra's importance during elections cannot be overstated.
Landslide victories are a rarity in Maharashtra, making each election a closely contested affair. With its sizeable seat count, the state holds the power to sway the outcome of Lok Sabha elections, particularly in critical situations.
Alongside Shiv Sena and various state-level parties, Maharashtra serves as a stronghold for major national parties such as the BJP, NCP and Congress. The Shiv Sena and NCP split has added a level of complexity to the political dynamics making it an even more interesting contest this time.
List Of Constituencies
1 Nandurbar
2 Dhule
3 Jalgaon
4 Raver
5 Buldhana
6 Akola
7 Amravati
8 Wardha
9 Ramtek
10 Nagpur
11 Bhandara–Gondiya
12 Gadchiroli–Chimur
13 Chandrapur
14 Yavatmal–Washim
15 Hingoli
16 Nanded
17 Parbhani
18 Jalna
19 Aurangabad
20 Dindori
21 Nashik
22 Palghar
23 Bhiwandi
24 Kalyan
25 Thane
26 Mumbai North
27 Mumbai North West
28 Mumbai North East
29 Mumbai North Central
30 Mumbai South Central
31 Mumbai South
32 Raigad
33 Maval
34 Pune
35 Baramati
36 Shirur
37 Ahmednagar
38 Shirdi
39 Beed
40 Osmanabad
41 Latur
42 Solapur
43 Madha
44 Sangli
45 Satara
46 Ratnagiri–Sindhudurg
47 Kolhapur
48 Hatkanangle
2019 General Elections Results
Maharashtra is subdivided into 48 Lok Sabha constituencies, with five reserved for Scheduled Caste (SC) candidates, four for Scheduled Tribe (ST) candidates, and the remaining 39 being unreserved. In the 2019 elections, the BJP secured victory in 23 seats, while the undivided Shiv Sena emerged victorious in 18. Although the two parties contested the elections in alliance, they later parted ways.
The results of the Lok Sabha election 2024 will be announced on June 4. The 2024 Lok Sabha polls will be held in seven phases from April 19 to June 1. The seven phases will cover 543 constituencies.