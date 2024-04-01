Maharashtra Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Former CM Prithviraj Chavan Likely To Contest From Satara Constituency, Stirs MVA Alliance Relations

Prithviraj Chavan | BL Soni

Lok Sabha elections are not easy for Mahayuti and Mahavikas Aghadi alliances in Maharashtra. Both the alliances have to adjust the candidates to a larger extent. Some parties will have to adjust the candidates which were once their strong opponent. The latest example is former Congress CM Prithviraj Chavan. It has been said that Prithivraj Chavan may contest election from Satara Constituency where NCP-SP has domination and claim.

As per MVA formula, Satara seat will be contested by the NCP SP. Last week, former MP of NCP SP, Shriniwas Patil declared his unwillingness to contest Satara seat due to health reasons. Therefore, NCP SP is not getting another strong candidate from Satara Constituency. On the other side, Maratha leader Udayanraje Bhosale is trying to get Satara seat from the BJP. Therefore, NCP SP is trying to pitch a well known Maratha candidate for the seat to defeat Bhosale. Discussions are going on with Prithviraj in this regard.

Recent Meeting With Jayant Patil, Both Leaders Discuss Satara & Bhiwandi Seats

On Sunday, Meeting was conducted between Chavan and Jayant Patil, they both had discussion on the current political scenario of Maharashtra. Both the leaders had discussed Satara seat and Bhiwandi seat. Prithviraj Chavan has made it clear to the media that if he contests the election he will contest only on the name and symbol of Congress. He will not leave his party to contest the election on another party's name. MVA will soon declare the names of the candidates on Satara seat.

Interestingly, Political enmity between Chavan and Pawar is old. In the past efforts were made by the NCP to topple the Chavan from Karad, Satara loksabha seat. Similarly, Prithviraj Chavan had also opened up the irrigation scam of Ajit Pawar and Maharashtra Sadan scam of Chhagan Bhubal when he was Chief Minister of Maharashtra. He had done every effort to weaken the NCP party during his regime.

Political Dynamics And Alliances In Maharashtra's Lok Sabha Elections: Insights From Analyst Abhay Deshpande

Political Analyst Abhay Deshpande whiile speaking to FPJ " No one is a permanent enemy and friend in politics. Even Uddhav Thackeray and Pawar used to criticise till 2019 but thereafter they came together. Here, the enmity between the Pawar family and Chavan family is many decades old. Even the parents of Chavan had not good political relations with Sharad Pawar. even after the establishment of the NCP party in 1999. Prithviraj Chavan was purposely defeated by the NCP for not supporting him in Loksabha election. Now, Udayanraje Bhosale may get a ticket from BJP from Satara and NCP has no strong candidate against him. Shashikant Shinde and ex.cooperation minister Balasaheb Patil are interested but the party does not consider them as strong candidates."

" On the other hand Chavan is doubtful of the support of NCP SP. but at this stage it seems Chavan will contest election as Congress candidate." Deshpande added.