Maharashtra Lok Sabha Elections 2024: DCM Devendra Fadnavis Holds Review Meeting With MLAs And Corporators Of Mahayuti At Mumbai's Goregaon |

Mumbai: As the state is gearing up for the fifth phase of the Lok Sabha elections to be held on May 20, Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis had a review meeting with the MLAs and corporators of Mahayuti at Goregaon on Thursday.

Fadnavis said that everyone believed that people were impressed with the construction of Ram Mandir and the abrogation of Article 370 and Hinduism of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He has directed the BJP, Shiv Sena, NCP and RPI workers and leaders to strongly stand behind the alliance's Mumbai North East candidate Ravindra Waikar. The Maha Vikas Aghadi has fielded Shiv Sena (UBT)'s Amol Kirtikar against Waikar.

A leader who attended the meeting said that people are annoyed with Kirtikar because of his role in the khichdi scam during the Covid-19 period. Moreover, Ibrahim Moosa, accused of the 1993 bomb blast, is campaigning for Kirtikar. There were allegations that Moosa had supplied arms and ammunition during the 1993 bomb blast and the court had sentenced him to 10-year rigorous imprisonment.

Fadanvis directed all BJP and Shiv Sena leaders, MLAs and office bearers to create awareness among people about Modi's development work in the last ten years and persuade people to vote for the Mahayuti candidate for nation-building.

Amit Satam, BJP MLA who was present during the meeting, said, “There are two options before the people of this constituency. One is Ravindra Waikar, who is contesting elections under the leadership of Modi and another is Amol Kirtikar, who is taking the help of 1993 bomb blast accused for campaigning. People are wise enough to vote and are standing behind Narendra Modi. People of Mumbai North West have decided to vote for Waikar to complete the dream of 'Vikasit Bharat' of Narendra Modiji.”