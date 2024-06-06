Maharashtra Lok Sabha Election Results 2024: Devendra Fadnavis - Once A BJP Hero, Now A Liability?

Devendra Fadnavis |

Mumbai: Following the devastating defeat of the ruling Mahayuti alliance in Maharashtra, both the alliance as well the as the alliance government has been in turmoil. Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, accepting full responsibility for the rather unexpected loss, requested to be relieved from his position on Wednesday. He expressed his intention to dedicate himself to strengthening the party organisation. However, his decision has met with opposition from state leaders including Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, who insist that the defeat should be viewed as a collective responsibility.

In light of these developments, all eyes are on whether central leaders will accept Fadnavis's request. According to a report by ABP Maza, Fadnavis and Union Home Minister Amit Shah have discussed the matter over the phone, specifically the possibility of Fadnavis stepping down from his deputy chief minister role. Additionally, Fadnavis is scheduled to visit Delhi today, where his meetings and decisions will be closely monitored.

Fadnavis Joining Modi 3.0 Cabinet?

Observers in the political circle believe that Fadnavis' move to step down is a step towards get elevated to the centre. It is believed that after his resignation as Maharashtra Deputy CM, Fadnavis may join Narendra Modi's new cabinet to strengthen his place in the party and also provide strength to the Prime Minister during his third term.

'This Is All Gimmick': Sanjay Raut

On the other hand, Shiv Sena UBT leader Sanjay Raut launched a scathing attack on Devendra Fadnavis. Raut labelled Fadnavis' urge to relieve him from ministerial duties as a 'gimmick' and blamed him for BJP's terrible performance in Maharashtra Lok Sabha Polls.

#WATCH | On Devendra Fadnavis resigning as Maharashtra Dy CM, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut says, " Such gimmick is common in politics...Maharashtra rejected the leadership of Fadnavis...Devendra Fadnavis is the villain of Maharashtra politics, BJP met with a bad fate in… pic.twitter.com/dYqpiOwBfv — ANI (@ANI) June 6, 2024

Speaking about the Devendra Fadnavis resignation request, Raut said, "This is all gimmick which is very common in politics. Even Prime Minister Modi does the drama, sometimes he laughs and in other moments he is sad. Fadnavis is his student, doing the same drama." He further claimed that the INDIA alliance can also form government in the centre upon arrival of right time.

Fadnavis Resignation

On June 5, Fadnavis’ call to step down caused a stir within both the state BJP and the government. He formally requested to be relieved of his deputy chief minister duties, a move that has been opposed by other BJP leaders. Meanwhile, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde also emphasized that the responsibility for the defeat lies with all coalition partners.

#WATCH | Mumbai: Maharashtra Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis says, "...This debacle that happened in Maharashtra, our seats have reduced, the entire responsibility for this is mine. I accept this responsibility and will try to fulfill whatever is lacking. I am not a person who will… pic.twitter.com/ypJzTTXHf4 — ANI (@ANI) June 5, 2024

Following the election results, Fadnavis, along with state BJP president Bawankule and Mumbai BJP president Ashish Shelar, held a meeting to review the situation constituency-wise. During a press conference in Mumbai, Fadnavis brought forward his request to be freed from his responsibilities, stating that he would consult with party leaders and make future decisions based on their advice.

The meeting also discussed the specific issues contributing to the Mahayuti's setback, including the Maratha and Dhangar reservation issues and agricultural problems. With only a few days left to prepare for the upcoming state assembly elections, Fadnavis has decided to step aside to focus on these preparations.

Meanwhile, the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) alliance's success in the Lok Sabha elections has notably boosted their confidence, posing a greater challenge for the Mahayuti in the forthcoming state elections.

BJP's Poll Performance

This time, the BJP and allies won 17 seats out of the 48 Lok Sabha seats in the state, with the BJP's tally dwindling by less than half compared to 2019, while the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) of Congress, Shiv Sena (UBT) and NCP (Sharadchandra Pawar) won 30 of the 48 seats.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections in Maharashtra, the BJP won 23 seats while its then ally Shiv Sena (undivided) bagged 18. The then undivided NCP had bagged four constituencies, whereas the Congress could win just one seat.