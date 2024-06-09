 Maharashtra Lok Sabha Election Results 2024: 2 UBT Shiv Sena MPs In Touch With Eknath Shinde, Claims Naresh Mhaske
Maharashtra Lok Sabha Election Results 2024: 2 UBT Shiv Sena MPs In Touch With Eknath Shinde, Claims Naresh Mhaske

Newly elected MP of Shiv Sena Naresh Mhaske claimed that two MP's of UBT Shiv Sena are showed their willingness to join Mahayuti alliance.

Kalpesh MhamunkarUpdated: Sunday, June 09, 2024, 12:06 AM IST
article-image
Newly elected MP of Shiv Sena Naresh Mhaske |

Mumbai: Newly elected MP of Shiv Sena Naresh Mhaske claimed that two MP's of UBT Shiv Sena are showed their willingness to join Mahayuti alliance. He also claimed that these two MP's will consolidate four more MP's of UBT and will join Mahayuti to support the leadership of Narendra Modi. The claim of Mhaske came after the UBT leader Sanjay Raut claimed MP's of Shinde camp who lost the elections are showing interest to join UBT.

Mhaske while speaking to media said that at present there are 9 UBT MPs have elected. Out of that two have contacted his party leadership. They want development in their constituencies for that they are ready support Modiji. They didn't like strategy of Uddhav Thackeray to buying votes from Mulla and Maulavi.

These MP's don't like Uddhav stand for keeping distance from hindutwa and original ideology. Even, original Marathi voters have gone away from UBT alleged Mhaske. Mhaske said that they could have joined immediately but anti defection law is there therefore, these two MP's will consolidate four more MP's of UBT and will join Shiv Sena.

Moreover, Sushma Andhare has refuted the claim of Mhaske and alleged that Mhaske is making such statements to gain ministerial berth in the center which Shinde has already decided for his son. She also termed Mhaske as accidentally elected MP.

article-image

Apart from that Mhaske informed media that all the MLAs and party workers office bearers have demanded that MP Shrikant Shinde should be given ministerial berth. Shrikant Shinde is three time MP and was felicitated for good work in Parliament. He is educated and has capability to serve the country best.

