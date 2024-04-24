Maharashtra Lok Sabha Election 2024: Political Parties' Preparation For Second Phase Scheduled For April 26

Maharashtra Lok Sabha Elections 2024 | FPJ

Election campaigning for the second phase of Lok Sabha election scheduled for April 26, which witnessed angry exchanges between the ruling Mahayuti and the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA), ended on Wednesday. In Maharashtra polls will be held at Buldhana, Akola, Amravati, Wardha, Yavatmal-Washim, Hingoli, Nanded and Parbhani. Navnit Kaur Rana from Amravati and Prataprao Chikhlikar from Nanded are the well known faces of the BJP who are in the fray. PM Narendra Modi, Amit Shah and Rahul Gandhi addressed more than three rallies to garner support for their party nominees.

While Modi and Shah focussed attention on development and minority appeasement issues, Gandhi slammed the BJP for not taking up ``burning issues" of unemployment, inflation and caste atrocities.

According to S. Chockalingam, chief electoral officer of the state, a total of 16,589 polling stations have been provided for this phase and over1. 49 lakh cr voters are expected to exercise their franchise . In this, 18,471 service voters will exercise their right . A total of 14,612 voters above the age of 85 and disabled will vote. He informed that 37,403 Ballot Units (BU) and 16,589 Control Units (CU) and 16,589 VVPAT are available for these eight constituencies and a total of 204 candidates will contest the poll in the second phase.

Election Preparedness And Voting Facilities For Voters

The materials and equipment required for this election have been provided at the polling station. Adequately trained electoral staff and officials are available for the smooth conduct of elections. Police personnel have also been deployed. Their services have been made available by randomization of this manpower .

"For this election process, the system is fully prepared for the election and all the voters should vote in maximum number to increase the voting percentage," Mr Chokkalingam said.

The inspection of EVM and VVPAT provided at the polling station has been completed and they have also been randomised. In these eight Lok Sabha constituencies, EVM and VVPAT machines are being commissioned on a constituency wise basis. CRPF units have been deployed in sensitive polling stations .The general polling time for all constituencies is from 7am to 6pm.

Voters above 85 years of age as well as disabled voters have been provided the facility of home voting as per their wish. Ramps and wheelchair facilities have been made available at polling stations for disabled voters. Constituency wise 8 Inspector Generals, 5 Police Inspectors and 11 Expenditure Inspectors have been appointed for this polling process.

Enforcement Actions And Seizures

As of April 22, 49,134 licensed firearms have been collected to maintain under law and order and 1057 weapons have been confiscated by canceling the licenses. Since the implementation of the code of conduct in the state, preventive action has been taken against 95,250 persons under the criminal procedure code.

In the state Rs 43.96 crores in cash and Rs. 34.78 crores worth of liquor were seized by various enforcement agencies of the Central Government and State Governments from March 1 to April 22, 2024. Precious metals worth Rs 88 . 37 crores and drugs valued at Rs 216. 47 crore were also seized.

Apart from that The interesting fight is at Amravati where Navneet Kaur Rana has a direct fight against Balwant Wankhede. Rana was a former independent MP who won the election when the Modi wave was in India. NCP Chief Sharad Pawar had supported her to get elected from this region. Later she turned towards BJP and started agitating against MVA specially against Uddhav Thackeray. She was in jail for 14 days for reciting Hanuman Chalisa in front of Matoshree Bungalow.

Challenges And Criticisms Faced By Navneet Rana During Election Campaign

The election is not easy for her because this time UBT Shivsena, NCP SP and Congress are standing strongly against her. Apart from Bachhu Kadu led Prahar Janshakti Party has given a candidate against her and strongly campaigned against her. Anand Adsul, an aspirant from the Eknath Shinde led Shivsena also strongly opposed her candidature. She was also criticised for distributing transparent thin saree in Adivasi area.

The cost of each saree was mere Rs 17. Now, Rana is totally dependent upon BJP and her Yuva Swabhiman Party voters to win the elections. Amit Shah, Devendra Fadnavis and Eknath Shinde conducted rally to support her.

Political Dynamics In Maharashtra Akola, Wardha And Yavatmal-Washim Constituencies

BJP has stronghold in Akola constituency Anup Dhotre, is contesting from BJP who was former MP of Akola. Prakash Ambdekar is contesting from Vanchit Aghadi and Dr. Abhay Patil from Congress. in the year 2019 election Dhotre had won the election and Ambedkar had secured second position and Congress was at third position. Amit Shah had conducted rally in Akola for Dhotre.

In Wardha district, Ramdas Tadas incumbent candidate of BJP is contesting election against NCP SP candidate Amar Kale. election is being contested on Teli versus Kunbi issue in Wardha.

There is caste based election in Yavatmal-Washim Constituency where Deshmukh-Marathas and Kunbis have domination in the area. BJP has given Rajshri Patil as candidate and UBT Shivsena has given ticket to Sanjay Deshmukh.