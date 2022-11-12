e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMaharashtra: Lok Adalat awards Rs 70 lakh compensation to children of nurse killed in accident in Palghar

Maharashtra: Lok Adalat awards Rs 70 lakh compensation to children of nurse killed in accident in Palghar

The settlement was reached between the claimants and Iffco-Tokio Gen. Ins. Co Ltd, the insurer of the car involved in the accident.

PTIUpdated: Saturday, November 12, 2022, 08:53 PM IST
article-image
Maharashtra: Lok Adalat awards Rs 70 lakh compensation to children of nurse killed in accident in Palghar | Representative Image
Follow us on

Thane: The National Lok Adalat in Maharashtra's Palghar district on Saturday awarded Rs 70 lakh compensation to the children of a nurse who was killed in an accident.

The settlement was reached between the claimants and Iffco-Tokio Gen. Ins. Co Ltd, the insurer of the car involved in the accident.

The deceased Sangita Shantaram Baswant was a nurse at the primary health centre in Durves in the district and had an income of Rs 60,895.

Read Also
Mumbai: Bank to compensate NRI couple for misplacing loan documents
article-image

Claim filed by woman's husband who died in 2022

On November 19, 2020, the woman was riding pillion on a motorcycle when a car dashed the vehicle near Kude village on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad Highway. She sustained injuries in the accident and died. 

The claim was filed by the woman's husband and her two children, counsel for the claimants D R Rajak said, adding that the husband died earlier this year.

Principal judge at Palghar court A S Pratinidhi presided over the panel before which the claim was settled, the insurance company's legal team Sunny Bhandari and Pradeep Mohan said. PTI

Read Also
Oscar-winner Paul Haggis to pay over Rs 60 crore compensation after losing civil rape trial
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai: City witnesses warm dry climate on Saturday

Mumbai: City witnesses warm dry climate on Saturday

Mumbai updates: Maharashtra loses 5th project, this time to MP; opposition and ruling parties engage...

Mumbai updates: Maharashtra loses 5th project, this time to MP; opposition and ruling parties engage...

Dr Pranav Kabra explains reasons for early death of TV actor Siddhaanth Vir Surryavanshi due to...

Dr Pranav Kabra explains reasons for early death of TV actor Siddhaanth Vir Surryavanshi due to...

Maharashtra: Lok Adalat awards Rs 70 lakh compensation to children of nurse killed in accident in...

Maharashtra: Lok Adalat awards Rs 70 lakh compensation to children of nurse killed in accident in...

Mumbai: Commission directs two firms to refund money plus interest, that was taken in advance to...

Mumbai: Commission directs two firms to refund money plus interest, that was taken in advance to...