Maharashtra: 'Lohgaon Sub-District Hospital To Be Ready Within A Month,' Says Health Minister Prakash Abitkar

Health Minister Prakash Abitkar directs speedy completion of Lohgaon hospital project | File Photo

Mumbai, April 28: Maharashtra Public Health Minister Prakash Abitkar has directed officials to complete all pending works of the sub-district hospital at Lohgaon in Pune district on a war footing and make it ready for inauguration within a month.

Review meeting held in Mumbai

The instructions were issued during a review meeting held at the Health Services Commissionerate in Mumbai. The meeting assessed the progress of ongoing works at the Lohgaon sub-district hospital and the regional mental hospital at Yerawada. MLA Bapusaheb Pathare was also present.

Proposal to expand capacity

Considering the rapid population growth in Lohgaon, upcoming airport expansion and the proposed ring road, a demand has been made to increase the hospital’s capacity to 200 beds. The Health Department has responded positively, and the minister directed that the proposal be included in the master plan.

Naming proposal discussed

During the meeting, Pathare also proposed naming the hospital after Sant Tukaram Maharaj. The minister instructed officials to submit a proposal for approval from the Chief Minister.

Pending works to be expedited

Abitkar further directed that a joint site inspection of Lohgaon hospital and the Yerawada regional mental hospital be conducted by officials in coordination with public representatives. He emphasised that pending works such as construction of a compound wall, removal of encroachments and plantation drives should be expedited.

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Senior officials present

Senior officials, including Principal Secretary Dr. Nipun Vinayak and Health Services Commissioner Dr. Kadambari Balkawade, attended the meeting. The government reiterated its commitment to making quality healthcare services accessible to residents of Lohgaon and nearby areas at the earliest.

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