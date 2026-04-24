Mumbai Leprosy Hospital To Get Specialist Doctors For Elderly Patients With Comorbid Conditions |

Mumbai: Acworth Municipal Leprosy Hospital in Wadala will soon be equipped with specialist doctors to treat elderly patients suffering from comorbid conditions, following directives issued by Additional Municipal Commissioner Dr. Vipin Sharma.

Surprise visit triggers patient care review

The instruction came during Dr. Sharma’s surprise visit to the hospital on Friday, where he reviewed medical services, interacted with patients, and assessed ongoing infrastructure work. Noting that a large number of long-term patients are senior citizens, he stressed the importance of providing expert care beyond leprosy treatment. He directed the hospital administration to appoint specialist doctors to manage co-morbidities among elderly patients undergoing prolonged treatment.

Spread across a 13-acre campus, the hospital currently caters to 55 patients, including 30 men and 25 women. The facility includes an administrative building, outpatient and inpatient departments, a crematorium, and offices of the Mumbai District AIDS Control Society and Maharashtra State AIDS Control Society, among other amenities.

Doctor tours wards, addresses patient concerns

During his visit, Dr. Sharma toured the wards, interacted with patients, and addressed their concerns. He reiterated the need for specialist doctors to tackle age-related health issues among elderly residents. He also inspected staff quarters and the hospital museum.

Officials stated that elderly patients often suffer from multiple health conditions, making the presence of specialist doctors essential for comprehensive treatment.

Heritage work and OPD facilities reviewed

Dr. Sharma further reviewed heritage-related infrastructure work being undertaken by the Health Infrastructure Cell. He examined facilities in the outpatient department, which sees around 60 patients daily. Over the past three years, more than 1,800 patients have availed outpatient services, with those diagnosed with leprosy currently under treatment. He also sought detailed information about services provided by the hospital administration.

Additionally, he inspected the construction of an 800-capacity student hostel for KEM Hospital and Seth G.S. Medical College within the campus, directing officials to expedite pending electrical work to ensure timely completion.

Senior officials, including Chief Medical Superintendent Dr. Chandrakant Pawar, Dean Dr. Amita Pednekar, and Deputy Dean Dr. Avinash Khade, were present during the visit.

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