Maharashtra logs 5,132 COVID-19 new cases, 158 deaths and 8,196 recoveries on August 18

Advertisement

Maharashtra on Wednesday, August 18, recorded 5,132 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the number of active cases to 58,069. Besides, 158 COVID-19 deaths were reported in the day, taking the number of total fatalities to 1,35,413.

8,196 patients were discharged in the day, taking the tally to 62,09,364. The recovery rate in the state rose to 96.93%. The case fatality rate in the state is 2.11%.

Currently, 3,46,290 people are in home quarantine and 2,371 people are in institutional quarantine.

The Mumbai circle--which consists of MCGM, Thane, TMC, Navi Mumbai, KDMC, Ulhasnagar MC, Bhivandi Nijampur MC, Mira Bhayandar MC, Palghar, Vasai Virar MC, Raigad, Panvel MC--recorded 686 new cases.

The Nashik circle--which consists of Nashik, Nashik MC, Malegaon MC, Ahmednagar, Ahmednagar MC, Dhule, Dhule MC, Jalgaon, Jalgaon MC, Nandurbar--reported 788 fresh COVID-19 cases.

The Pune circle--which includes Pune, PMC, PCMC, Solapur, Solapur MC, Satara--recorded 2551 new cases.

The Kolhapur circle--which includes Kolhapur, Kolhapur MC, Sangli, Sangli MC, Sindhudurg, Ratnagiri-- reported 861 new cases.

The Aurangabad circle--which consists of Aurangabad, Aurangabad MC, Jalna, Hingoli, Parbhani, Parbhani MC-- reported 35 fresh cases.

Advertisement

The Latur circle--which consists of Latur, Latur MC, Osmanabad, Beed, Nanded, Nanded MC--recorded 177 fresh cases.

The Akola circle--which includes Akola, Akola MC, Amaravati, Amaravati MC, Yawatmal, Buldhana, Washim-- recorded 20 fresh cases.

Nagpur circle--which includes Nagpur, Nagpur MC, Wardha, Bhandara, Gondia, Chandrapur, Chandrapur MC, Gadchiroli --reported 14 fresh cases.

Meanwhile, amid spread of the Delta Plus variant, a possible third wave of COVID-19 and commencement of the festival season, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Wednesday has urged the citizens to follow norms including face masks, hand wash and social distancing in a bid to curb crowding and avoid spread of virus infection.

Advertisement

Thackeray strongly defended the state government’s recent decision to revise 'Break The Chain' order and relax COVID-19 restrictions barring few districts with high cases and positivity rate saying that it was to boost the economic activities while keeping focus on health of the citizens during the pandemic.

Thackeray, who chaired the weekly cabinet meeting, said the government is making efforts to increase the pace of vaccination to protect people from the outbreak of virus. He reiterated his appeal to the citizens to extend their cooperation to the state government in combating the virus. As of today, the state government has administered 5,07,52,443 COVID-19 vaccine doses.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Wednesday,August 18, 2021, 07:55 PM IST