Maharashtra Lockdown: Who is allowed to travel by auto-rickshaws and taxis?

In a bid to clarify any confusion in the rules of the partial lockdown imposed in the state due to Covid-19 surge, the Maharashtra government on Thursday issued a list of frequently asked questions pertaining to the fresh restrictions being imposed in the state under Break the chain order.

To curb the spread of the COVID-19 virus in the state, the Maharashtra government has announced lockdown-like curbs and a number of strict restrictions till April 30, including a night curfew and prohibitory orders during the day time to contain the spread of the virus.

Maharashtra on Thursday recorded 586 COVID-19 deaths for the second consecutive day. This is the highest single-day fatality count since the pandemic outbreak. The previous highest single-day fatality count was 503, which was recorded on April 18. Besides, 67,013 new COVID-19 cases were recorded in the day, taking the total number of active cases to 6,99,858.