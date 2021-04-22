Maharashtra Lockdown: Who is allowed to travel by auto-rickshaws and taxis?

In a bid to clarify any confusion in the rules of the partial lockdown imposed in the state due to Covid-19 surge, the Maharashtra government on Thursday issued a list of frequently asked questions pertaining to the fresh restrictions being imposed in the state under Break the chain order.
To curb the spread of the COVID-19 virus in the state, the Maharashtra government has announced lockdown-like curbs and a number of strict restrictions till April 30, including a night curfew and prohibitory orders during the day time to contain the spread of the virus.
Maharashtra on Thursday recorded 586 COVID-19 deaths for the second consecutive day. This is the highest single-day fatality count since the pandemic outbreak. The previous highest single-day fatality count was 503, which was recorded on April 18. Besides, 67,013 new COVID-19 cases were recorded in the day, taking the total number of active cases to 6,99,858.
However, ever since the announcement, several members of the public and industries have said the rules of the partial lockdown were confusing. To clear this confusion, the state government has released the list of FAQs.
Under the newly announced norms, public transportations which includes taxi and auto-rickshaw, the services for the same are available only for certain commuters.
The question is - Who can avail services of taxi/ rickshaw services?
The answer is - people belonging to essential/ exemption categories only shall be allowed to avail the services of rickshaw and taxis. People servicing for medical emergencies shall be allowed to take the transportation for travelling.
Besides, those appearing for examinations, travelling to and from airports or long distance trains/ buses stops shall be allowed to take the transport.
