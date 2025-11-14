Maharashtra Local Body Polls 2025: Shiv Sena Announces In-Charge Leaders For Municipal Council And Nagar Panchayat Elections

Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde | File Photo

Mumbai: For the upcoming Municipal Council and Nagar Panchayat elections, Shiv Sena announced the list of election in-charges. The announcement was made by the party’s Chief Leader and Maharashtra’s Deputy Chief Minister, Eknath Shinde. The party has declared in-charges for 31 districts across the state, entrusting responsibilities to Shiv Sena ministers and Members of Parliament.

Strategy Ahead of Local Self-Government Polls

With the blessings of the revered Hindu Hriday Samrat and Shiv Sena founder Balasaheb Thackeray, and the inspiration of Dharmaveer Anand Dighe, the Shiv Sena—under the leadership of Chief Leader and Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde—has formulated a special strategy for the upcoming local self-government elections. As part of that strategy, the list of election in-charges has been released.

Senior Leaders Given District Responsibilities

As per the directives of Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, meticulous planning has been undertaken to ensure that neither the Shiv Sena nor the Mahayuti (Grand Alliance) suffers any setbacks in the local elections. Senior leaders have been assigned special responsibilities to strengthen the party organization in every district.

In-Charges to Coordinate at Ground Level

These in-charges have been tasked with coordinating with local workers, conveying the party’s policies, development initiatives, and the Mahayuti government’s pro-people schemes to the public. The list announced on Thursday includes ministers, MPs, and MLAs.

