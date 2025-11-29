 Maharashtra Local Body Elections: Eknath Shinde Seen Rushing To Shirdi Rally As Campaign Time Nears End; Video Goes Viral
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMaharashtra Local Body Elections: Eknath Shinde Seen Rushing To Shirdi Rally As Campaign Time Nears End; Video Goes Viral

Maharashtra Local Body Elections: Eknath Shinde Seen Rushing To Shirdi Rally As Campaign Time Nears End; Video Goes Viral

The video comes as the elections for 246 municipal councils and 42 nagar panchayats in Maharashtra will be held on December 2, while the counting of votes will take place on December 3.

Karishma Pranav BhavsarUpdated: Saturday, November 29, 2025, 10:20 AM IST
article-image

Shirdi: As the Maharashtra local body elections draw near, political leaders are travelling across the state for continuous campaign rallies. During this busy period, a video of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has gone viral on social media, drawing widespread attention. The video comes as Elections for 246 municipal councils and 42 nagar panchayats in Maharashtra will take place on December 2 and votes will be counted on December 3.

In the viral video shared widely on social media, Shinde is seen running at the Shirdi airport in order to reach his campaign rally in Sangamner on time. Reports state that his allotted time for his meeting under the model code of conduct was about to end, which made him hurry to the venue. With only five minutes left before the rally to conclude, Shinde quickly reached the spot.

Read Also
Maharashtra Politics: Mahayuti Spending Rs 1,200 Crore In Civic Polls, Alleges Shiv Sena (UBT)
article-image

In addition to this, his security team and police officers assigned are also seen rushing with him. The incident highlights pressure on leaders to adhere strictly to the time limits set for campaign events.

With the announcement of the poll schedule, the model code of conduct has come into force from Tuesday, November 4, in the respective municipal councils and nagar panchayats. It will remain effective until the election process is completed, prohibiting any policy decisions or announcements that may influence voters.

FPJ Shorts
SSC Stenographer CBT Result 2025 Declared; 31,080 Candidates Qualify For Skill Test
SSC Stenographer CBT Result 2025 Declared; 31,080 Candidates Qualify For Skill Test
VIDEO: Neymar IGNORES Medical Advice, Scores For Santos Despite Knee Injury In Crucial Relegation Battle
VIDEO: Neymar IGNORES Medical Advice, Scores For Santos Despite Knee Injury In Crucial Relegation Battle
Cyclone Ditwah Update: Cyclonic Storm To Bring Extremely Heavy Rainfall In Tamil Nadu & Puducherry, Schools Shut, Flights Cancelled; Latest Updates
Cyclone Ditwah Update: Cyclonic Storm To Bring Extremely Heavy Rainfall In Tamil Nadu & Puducherry, Schools Shut, Flights Cancelled; Latest Updates
Meet Max Amini, Hilarious Iranian-American Comedian Performing In Mumbai Today
Meet Max Amini, Hilarious Iranian-American Comedian Performing In Mumbai Today
Read Also
Campaigning For Municipal Elections To End On December 1; Maharashtra Declares Paid Holiday On...
article-image

Mahayuti coalition based on ideology and will continue

With news of significant unease between the Shiv Sena and the BJP ahead of the Maharashtra local body polls, Shinde on Friday said the ruling Mahayuti alliance in the state is based on an ideology and it will continue.

He said the Shiv Sena-BJP alliance is based on the ideals of late prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, senior Bharatiya Janata Party leader L K Advani and Shiv Sena founder Balasaheb Thackeray. "Our alliance is based on an ideology for a long time and it will continue," Shinde said.

His statment came in response to the remarks made by Maharashtra BJP president Ravindra Chavan. On Thursday, Chavan said, "I want to save the alliance till December 2. I will respond to the allegations later."

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Maharashtra Local Body Elections: Eknath Shinde Seen Rushing To Shirdi Rally As Campaign Time Nears...

Maharashtra Local Body Elections: Eknath Shinde Seen Rushing To Shirdi Rally As Campaign Time Nears...

Mumbai News: Lawyer’s Letter On Lack Of Emergency Medical Facilities In Courts Converted Into PIL

Mumbai News: Lawyer’s Letter On Lack Of Emergency Medical Facilities In Courts Converted Into PIL

Mumbai Fraud: Khar Police Book Director For Cheating Actress Of ₹71.50 Lakh In Film Investment...

Mumbai Fraud: Khar Police Book Director For Cheating Actress Of ₹71.50 Lakh In Film Investment...

PNB Fraud Case: Special Court Rejects Plea To Drop FEO Proceedings Against Mehul Choksi; ED Says...

PNB Fraud Case: Special Court Rejects Plea To Drop FEO Proceedings Against Mehul Choksi; ED Says...

Navi Mumbai Crime: CBI Probes Customs Superintendent For Allegedly Demanding ₹5 Lakh Bribe Per...

Navi Mumbai Crime: CBI Probes Customs Superintendent For Allegedly Demanding ₹5 Lakh Bribe Per...