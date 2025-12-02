Maharashtra Local Body Elections 2025: Deputy CM Ajit Pawar Condemns Violence During Polls, Says ‘Alliance Dharma’ Must Be Respected

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar | X - @AjitPawarSpeaks

Mumbai, Dec 2: Amid reports of clashes between workers of the Shiv Sena and NCP in Raigad during Tuesday's local body elections in Maharashtra, Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar said violence has no place in democracy.

Call for Discipline Among Allies

All parties, including the members of the ruling coalition, should maintain discipline, said the NCP chief, adding, "Alliance dharma must be honoured by all partners."

Clashes in Raigad

Among other places, clashes between Shiv Sena and NCP workers were reported in Mahad and Roha in Raigad district, where state NCP chief Sunil Tatkare and the Sena's Bharat Gogawale, a minister, are local rivals.

Some incidents of violence have been reported from parts of Maharashtra, and I want to state this unequivocally: violence has no place in our democracy. Elections are a sacred process, and every citizen must be able to vote without fear or intimidation. Let the people decide who… — Ajit Pawar (@AjitPawarSpeaks) December 2, 2025

Pawar’s Message on X

"Violence has no place in our democracy," Pawar said in a post on X.

Polls Are a Sacred Process

Describing elections as a "sacred process", he said every voter must be able to exercise their franchise without fear. "...Let the people decide who they want to elect," Pawar stated, adding that any attempt to disturb peace or influence voters through force was "against the Constitution and Maharashtra's values."

Warning Against Disturbing Peace

"Such behaviour will not be tolerated," he said.

Also Watch:

Statewide Polls Underway

As many as 264 municipal councils and nagar panchayats in Maharashtra went to polls on Tuesday. In many places, ruling alliance partners BJP, Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena and Ajit Pawar's NCP are contesting against each other.

(Disclaimer: Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/