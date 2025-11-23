Maharashtra Local Body Elections 2025: 100 Councillors, 3 Municipal Council Presidents Elected Unopposed; BJP Credits Modi–Fadnavis Leadership

State BJP chief Ravindra Chavan | X - @RaviDadaChavan

Mumbai, Nov 22: State BJP chief Ravindra Chavan on Friday claimed that 100 councillors and three municipal council presidents were elected unopposed, crediting the outcome to the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

Breakdown of Unopposed Wins Across Regions

Sharing the details, Chavan said among the 100 councillors, 49 are from North Maharashtra, 41 from Western Maharashtra, 4 from Konkan, and 3 each from Marathwada and Vidarbha.

Final Day of Withdrawals Ahead of December 2 Polls

Friday was the final day for withdrawing nominations for the December 2 elections to 246 municipal councils and 42 nagar panchayats. Counting will be held on December 3.

Key Leaders’ Relatives Win Crucial Posts Unopposed

In Jamner, water resources Minister Girish Mahajan's wife, Sadhana Mahajan, was elected unopposed to the post of municipal council president after Congress nominee Rupali Lalwani and two NCP candidates withdrew from the fray.

More Family Members of Ministers Secure Seats Without Contest

Marketing Minister Jaykumar Rawal's mother, Nayan Kunwar Rawal, was elected as president of the Dondaicha-Varwade municipal council in Dhule district without contest after Opposition candidate Sharyu Bhavsar's nomination was rejected.

Several Relatives of Ministers, MLAs and MPs Also in the Race

According to reports, several relatives of ministers, MLAs and MPs, including labour minister Aakash Fundkar, textiles minister Sanjay Savkare, minister Ashok Uike, former MP Ramdas Tadas, MLA Mangesh Chavan and MLA Prakash Bharsakle, are either in the fray or have already been elected unopposed for posts in local civic bodies.

