 Maharashtra Legislature’s Winter Session: Cash-Bomb Controversy Rocks State Assembly Over Viral Video Of Shinde Sena MLA Mahendra Dalvi Counting Notes
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMaharashtra Legislature’s Winter Session: Cash-Bomb Controversy Rocks State Assembly Over Viral Video Of Shinde Sena MLA Mahendra Dalvi Counting Notes

Maharashtra Legislature’s Winter Session: Cash-Bomb Controversy Rocks State Assembly Over Viral Video Of Shinde Sena MLA Mahendra Dalvi Counting Notes

Maharashtra’s winter session saw controversy after Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Ambadas Danve shared a viral video showing MLA Mahendra Dalvi handling large cash bundles, accusing the ruling party of corruption amid farm loan waiver delays. Dalvi denied the claims, calling the video doctored. Political leaders demanded a probe, while ruling faction accused Danve of blackmail & using AI to fake the clip.

Ramu BhagwatUpdated: Tuesday, December 09, 2025, 04:00 PM IST
article-image
Maharashtra Legislature’s Winter Session: Cash-Bomb Controversy Rocks State Assembly Over Viral Video Of Shinde Sena MLA Mahendra Dalvi Counting Notes | X @iambadasdanve

Nagpur: The second day of Maharashtra legislature’s winter session was rocked by a ‘cash-bomb’ dealt through X (erstwhile twitter) by Shiv Sena (UBT) leader and former leader of opposition in council Ambadas Danve. The video that went viral on Tuesday was over Alibaug MLA Mahendra Dalvi, a Shiv Sena (Shinde) leader, counting large currency bundles.

The video was shared on X by Danve who went on to say that “while the government has no money to help farmers,”, a ruling party MLA is seen with stacks of currency. He has asked the government tocome out clear on  as to what the MLA was doing with so much cash.

Read Also
Mumbai: Grand Statue Of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj To Be Installed At CSMT Station | VIDEO
article-image
Read Also
Anil Ambani's Son Jai Anmol & Reliance Home Finance Booked By CBI In Rs 228 Crore Bank Fraud Case
article-image

Danve posted three videos, two of which show a person handling bundles of cash, while the third purportedly shows Dalvi. “Who is this MLA, and what is he doing with piles of money?” Danve asked “The government has no money for farm loan waive, so the CM and dyCMs  should explain who this MLAs is and why they are dealing with such large amounts of cash.”

In one of the clips, Dalvi is seen on a video call, his face clearly visible as he removes bundles of currency from a bag and places them on a table.
Dalvi, however, strongly denied any connection to the video. He alleged that it was a doctored clip and challenged Danve to produce uncut footage

FPJ Shorts
Maharashtra: Injured Tiger Spotted Helpless In Canal Near Dhanori, Forest Officials Rush To Site; VIDEO
Maharashtra: Injured Tiger Spotted Helpless In Canal Near Dhanori, Forest Officials Rush To Site; VIDEO
CBI Registers Criminal Case Against Reliance Commercial Finance Ltd (RCFL) In ₹57.47 Crore Bank Fraud Case
CBI Registers Criminal Case Against Reliance Commercial Finance Ltd (RCFL) In ₹57.47 Crore Bank Fraud Case
Mumbai Air Pollution: Wadala Residents Raise Concern Over Garbage Burning Near Salt Pans, Says 'Parents Are Choking'
Mumbai Air Pollution: Wadala Residents Raise Concern Over Garbage Burning Near Salt Pans, Says 'Parents Are Choking'
Sensex Slips For Second Day Amid Global Cues, Here's Why Banks & Oil Stocks Led The Market Fall
Sensex Slips For Second Day Amid Global Cues, Here's Why Banks & Oil Stocks Led The Market Fall

 “Ambadas Danve should show the full video with the person’s face visible. I know nothing about this video. Let him prove that it is mine with proper evidence,” Dalvi countered. He lashed out at Danve accusing him of attempting to blackmail and defame him. “If the person in the video is me, I will resign as MLA. Blackmailing is Danve’s business. He has no work, no position, and no relevance in his party,” Dalvi alleged, describing the clip as morphed.

Read Also
Mumbai Infra News: MHADA Steps In To Redevelop 388 Dilapidated SoBo Buildings As Private Developers...
article-image

Reacting to the controversy, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray demanded a thorough probe into the matter. Congress group leader Vijay Wadettiwar said the vido clip was a fresh evidence of loot of the state by the ruling parties.The matter was referred in the upper house by MLC Shashikant Shinde who sought the government’s view on the matter.

Meanwhile, a senior cabinet minister from the Shiv Sena (Shinde faction), Sanjay Sirsat defended Dalvi, accusing Danve of using AI to fabricate the video. “This is a deliberate attempt to destroy the political career of an active public representative,” the minister said.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

CBI Registers Criminal Case Against Reliance Commercial Finance Ltd (RCFL) In ₹57.47 Crore Bank...

CBI Registers Criminal Case Against Reliance Commercial Finance Ltd (RCFL) In ₹57.47 Crore Bank...

Mumbai Air Pollution: Wadala Residents Raise Concern Over Garbage Burning Near Salt Pans, Says...

Mumbai Air Pollution: Wadala Residents Raise Concern Over Garbage Burning Near Salt Pans, Says...

Maharashtra Legislature’s Winter Session: Cash-Bomb Controversy Rocks State Assembly Over Viral...

Maharashtra Legislature’s Winter Session: Cash-Bomb Controversy Rocks State Assembly Over Viral...

Maharashtra Assembly Adjourned For 10 Minutes Amid BJP Allegations Against IAS Officer Tukaram Munde

Maharashtra Assembly Adjourned For 10 Minutes Amid BJP Allegations Against IAS Officer Tukaram Munde

Mumbai: Grand Statue Of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj To Be Installed At CSMT Station | VIDEO

Mumbai: Grand Statue Of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj To Be Installed At CSMT Station | VIDEO