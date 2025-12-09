Maharashtra Legislature’s Winter Session: Cash-Bomb Controversy Rocks State Assembly Over Viral Video Of Shinde Sena MLA Mahendra Dalvi Counting Notes | X @iambadasdanve

Nagpur: The second day of Maharashtra legislature’s winter session was rocked by a ‘cash-bomb’ dealt through X (erstwhile twitter) by Shiv Sena (UBT) leader and former leader of opposition in council Ambadas Danve. The video that went viral on Tuesday was over Alibaug MLA Mahendra Dalvi, a Shiv Sena (Shinde) leader, counting large currency bundles.

The video was shared on X by Danve who went on to say that “while the government has no money to help farmers,”, a ruling party MLA is seen with stacks of currency. He has asked the government tocome out clear on as to what the MLA was doing with so much cash.

Danve posted three videos, two of which show a person handling bundles of cash, while the third purportedly shows Dalvi. “Who is this MLA, and what is he doing with piles of money?” Danve asked “The government has no money for farm loan waive, so the CM and dyCMs should explain who this MLAs is and why they are dealing with such large amounts of cash.”

In one of the clips, Dalvi is seen on a video call, his face clearly visible as he removes bundles of currency from a bag and places them on a table.

Dalvi, however, strongly denied any connection to the video. He alleged that it was a doctored clip and challenged Danve to produce uncut footage

“Ambadas Danve should show the full video with the person’s face visible. I know nothing about this video. Let him prove that it is mine with proper evidence,” Dalvi countered. He lashed out at Danve accusing him of attempting to blackmail and defame him. “If the person in the video is me, I will resign as MLA. Blackmailing is Danve’s business. He has no work, no position, and no relevance in his party,” Dalvi alleged, describing the clip as morphed.

Reacting to the controversy, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray demanded a thorough probe into the matter. Congress group leader Vijay Wadettiwar said the vido clip was a fresh evidence of loot of the state by the ruling parties.The matter was referred in the upper house by MLC Shashikant Shinde who sought the government’s view on the matter.

Meanwhile, a senior cabinet minister from the Shiv Sena (Shinde faction), Sanjay Sirsat defended Dalvi, accusing Danve of using AI to fabricate the video. “This is a deliberate attempt to destroy the political career of an active public representative,” the minister said.

