Maharashtra Legislature To Go Paperless In 3 Months With Adoption Of Centre's NeVA Platform | File photo

Mumbai: The Maharashtra Legislature has decided to adopt the National e-Vidhan Application (NeVA), the Centre's integrated digital platform for legislative business, with the paperless system expected to become fully operational across the state within the next three months.



The decision was taken as part of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of "One Nation, One Application" to digitally integrate legislative functioning across the country. A high-level meeting and presentation on the implementation of NeVA was held at Vidhan Bhavan on Thursday following an earlier policy decision taken by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Legislative Council Chairman Prof. Ram Shinde, Assembly Speaker Adv. Rahul Narwekar and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Chandrakant Patil.

Senior officials, including Additional Secretary in the Union Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs Dr. Satya Prakash, attended the meeting, where the project's objectives, implementation roadmap, institutional benefits, technical framework and key provisions of the proposed Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) were discussed. The state government will soon sign the MoU after receiving the Chief Minister's formal approval.





Developed by the Union Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs, NeVA aims to modernise legislative functioning by enabling paperless proceedings, improving administrative efficiency and providing legislators with a unified digital platform. The application allows members to access legislative business, bills, questions, committee reports, rules, proceedings and reference material from Parliament and state legislatures across the country through a single interface.



Officials said MoUs have already been signed for 33 of the country's 37 legislative Houses, where the platform is operational, while implementation in the remaining legislatures is in the final stages.



The Maharashtra project is estimated to cost ₹80 crore and will be funded under a 60:40 cost-sharing formula between the Centre and the state. The funds will cover implementation in both the Assembly and Legislative Council at Mumbai and Nagpur.



The adoption of NeVA is expected to accelerate Maharashtra's digital legislative transformation by making legislative business more transparent, efficient and technology-driven while integrating the state's legislature with the national digital parliamentary ecosystem.

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