Maharashtra Legislative Council's Biennial elections' schedule announced

The Election Commission of India on Tuesday announced the schedule for the biennial election to the Maharashtra Legislative Council.

The commission has decided to hold biennial elections to the Maharashtra Legislative Council from five local authorities' constituencies for six seats, including two of Mumbai.

According to the information received from the chief electoral officer (CEO) of Maharashtra, the existence of constituent local body functioning is more than 75 per cent in five out of the seven local authorities' constituencies, the Election Commission (EC) said.

The notification will be issued on November 16 and the last date for nominations is November 23. The polling will be held on December 10.

The term of office of 8 sitting members of the Maharashtra Legislative Council from 7 local authorities’ constituencies, is going to expire on January 1, 2022. They are:

Mumbai: Kadam Ramdas Gangaram, Ashok Arjunrao alias Bhai Jagtap

Kolhapur: Patil Satej Alias Bunty D.

Dhule-cum-Nandurbar: Amrishbhai Rasiklal Patel

Akola-cum- Buldhana -cum- Washim: Gopikisan Radhakisan Bajoriya

Nagpur: Vyas Girishchandra Bachharaj

Ahmednagar: Arunkaka Balbhimrao Jagtap

Published on: Tuesday, November 09, 2021, 02:45 PM IST