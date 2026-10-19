Maharashtra Legislative Council Elections On October 23 Set For Fierce Contest As 182 Candidates Vie For 5 Seats | AI Representational Image

Mumbai: Polling for five Maharashtra Legislative Council constituencies — three graduates' and two teachers' constituencies — will be held on Friday, October 23, with 182 candidates contesting the elections. The electoral exercise will cover 2,419 polling stations across the state, where 10,68,072 registered voters are eligible to cast their votes.

Polling will be held from 8 am to 4 pm. The election machinery is geared up to ensure that the process is conducted in a free, fair, transparent and peaceful manner. Counting of votes will take place on Tuesday, October 27, while the entire election process is scheduled to be completed by October 31.

The biennial elections are being held as the terms of the five sitting members are due to end on December 6, 2026. The Election Commission of India has announced the schedule for the polls.

182 candidates contest five constituencies

Of the 182 candidates in the fray, 41 are contesting from the Aurangabad Division Graduates' Constituency, 47 from the Pune Division Graduates' Constituency and 38 from the Nagpur Division Graduates' Constituency.

Among the teachers' constituencies, 26 candidates are contesting from the Amravati Division Teachers' Constituency, while 30 are in the fray from the Pune Division Teachers' Constituency. The Pune graduates' seat has the highest number of candidates, with 47 contestants.

Read Also Mumbai Suburban Railway Gets Infrastructure Boost As MRVC Installs 35 Heavy Girders In 1 Month To...

Over 10 lakh registered voters

A total of 10,68,072 voters are registered across the five constituencies. The Pune Division Graduates' Constituency has the highest electorate, with 3,88,019 voters, while the Amravati Division Teachers' Constituency has the lowest, with 35,810 voters.

Polling arrangements across five constituencies

A total of 2,419 polling stations have been arranged across the five constituencies. The Aurangabad graduates' constituency will have 842 polling stations, followed by 741 in the Pune graduates' constituency and 445 in the Nagpur graduates' constituency.

Among the teachers' constituencies, 81 polling stations have been set up in Amravati and 310 in Pune. Arrangements have been made to ensure the smooth conduct of polling across all five constituencies.

Also Watch:

Terms of five sitting members ending

The five sitting members whose terms are ending are Satish Bhanudasrao Chavan from the Aurangabad Graduates' Constituency, Arun Ganpati Lad from the Pune Graduates' Constituency, Abhijit Govindrao Vanjari from the Nagpur Graduates' Constituency, Kiran Ramrao Sarnaik from the Amravati Teachers' Constituency and Jayant Dinkar Asgaonkar from the Pune Teachers' Constituency.

Their terms will conclude on December 6, 2026, necessitating the biennial elections.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/