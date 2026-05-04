Maharashtra Legislative Council Elections 2026: Nine Candidates Elected Unopposed After Independents Reject

Mumbai: After the deadline to withdraw nominations for the biennial elections to the legislative council ended on Monday, all candidates in the fray were declared elected unopposed. Certificates of election were also issued to them.
Nine Candidates
For the nine seats, as many candidates from major political parties along with four independents had filed nominations. However, the nominations of these independent candidates were rejected during scrutiny on May 2. Consequently, after the withdrawal deadline expired, all nine contenders were declared elected.
In the by-election for one seat, BJP’s Pragya Satav was the sole candidate and did not see nomination from any other person. Meanwhile, after the smooth victory, Ambadas Danve visited ‘Matoshree’ and met party chief Uddhav Thackeray. MP Anil Desai and MLA Milind Narvekar were also present.
As per the schedule, polling was to be held between 9am and 4pm on May 12 followed by counting of votes the same evening.
Elected candidates
BJP
Sunil Karjatkar, Madhavi Naik, Sanjay Bhende, Vivek Kolhe, Pramod Jathar
Shiv Sena
Dr Neelam Gorhe, Bachchu Kadu
NCP (Ajit Pawar)
Zeeshan Siddique
Uddhav Sena
Ambadas Danve
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