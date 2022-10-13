Maharashtra leads in LEADS ranking 2022, scores above average across indicators related to 'Quality of Infrastructure'

Representative Image | ANI

Maharashtra’s heavy investment in infrastructure was vindicated with the state ranking amongst the “Achievers” in the Logistics Ease Across Different States (LEADS) ranking unveiled on Thursday.

The Indian states have been ranked in three different categories – achievers, fast movers and aspirers – for this year’s ranking.

In addition to the final ranking, Maharashtra has also been graded as an “Achiever” within the coastal cluster.

Maharashtra has scored above average across indicators related to 'Quality of Infrastructure' and has scored high with regards to terminal infrastructure indicator. Maharashtra was ranked first in the earlier 2019 ranking as well.

Minister of Commerce and Industries Piyush Goyal unveiled the fourth LEADS report for the year 2022 in New Delhi.

The LEADS study focuses on providing a common platform for a consultative and collaborative framework for the central and state governments to work in a coordinated manner in the logistic sector. The objective of LEADS is to channelise focus on bringing out the existing challenges and issues, the states and union territories are facing with regard to their logistics ecosystems and acts as a feedback mechanism to address the inefficiencies via policy or physical interventions, as may be required.

One of the key reasons for Maharashtra’s success in the LEADS ranking is the careful planning and heavy investment that the state has done on key infrastructure projects. The Samruddhi Mahamarg also known as Mumbai-Nagpur Expressway, is one such example of forward looking infrastructure development.

Additionally, the state has planned multiple multimodal logistics parks spread across the state’s geography, for which another Memorandum of Understanding have been signed between the state and the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways.

Maharashtra is also implementing transformative infrastructure development. The state’s industry department is also implementing the PM Gatishakti National Master Plan, expeditiously to improve the logistics ecosystem in the state. As far as logistics and industries are concerned, Maharashtra has traditionally been the leader with almost 15% of the country’s industrial output and almost 20% of the India’s exports. Maharashtra is also home to the busiest port in the country, the Jawahar Lal Nehru Port Trust.

