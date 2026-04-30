Maharashtra Launches Week-Long Sankalp Saptah To Boost Thalassemia-Free Campaign

Maharashtra: Thalassemia Crisis Expected To Worsen Amid Rising Cases Among Children In State | Pixabay

Mumbai: The Maharashtra government will organise a week-long “Sankalp Saptah” (Pledge Week) from May 1 to 8 as part of its ‘Thalassemia-Free Maharashtra’ campaign, with a focus on prevention, screening and public awareness. Minister of State for Public Health and Family Welfare Meghna Sakore-Bordikar has directed officials to implement the initiative effectively across the state.

Marking one year of the campaign, the week will feature a series of theme-based activities aimed at encouraging mass participation and strengthening efforts to curb thalassemia, a hereditary blood disorder. The campaign will culminate on World Thalassemia Day on May 8, with statewide awareness drives and a state-level programme.

The initiative will begin on May 1 with a “Commitment to Prevention” theme, where pledge ceremonies will be held at state and district levels. Health institutions will administer oaths for thalassemia elimination, alongside media briefings and the launch of digital awareness campaigns.

On May 2, schools and colleges will host awareness programmes under the theme “Test Before Marriage”, focusing on premarital screening and educating youth about carrier status. Activities such as lectures, poster and essay competitions, and real-life case discussions are planned to build awareness among young people.

May 3 will be dedicated to training healthcare workers, including ASHA, ANM and MPW staff, to enhance capacity for early detection, counselling and field-level reporting of thalassemia and related haemoglobin disorders.

Special attention will be given to pregnant women and families on May 4, with counselling sessions at antenatal clinics, identification of high-risk couples and guidance on planning for a healthy child. Genetic counselling support will also be emphasised.

Patient care will be the focus on May 5, with blood donation camps, distribution of free medicines and support kits, and interaction sessions involving NGOs, patients and their families.

A statewide screening drive will be conducted on May 6 under the theme “Know Your Status”. Testing camps, including haemoglobin electrophoresis and CBC tests, will be organised at district hospitals, rural hospitals, primary health centres and other facilities. The campaign will prioritise individuals aged 18 to 35 and couples planning marriage. Integrated day-care centres will also provide diagnosis, treatment and preventive services for thalassemia, haemophilia and sickle cell anaemia.

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On May 7, awareness rallies and media outreach campaigns will be held across districts and talukas, with participation from local leaders and public figures to amplify the message.

The week will conclude on May 8 with a state-level event connected virtually to all districts. Outstanding contributions by doctors, healthcare workers, NGOs, patients and caregivers will be recognised, and a roadmap for the coming year will be announced.

The state government has urged citizens to actively participate in the campaign to help build a thalassemia-free Maharashtra.

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