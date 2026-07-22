Maharashtra Launches Surprise Inspections Of Blood Centres After FDA Flags Serious Lapses

Maharashtra has begun surprise inspections of blood centres to strengthen safety standards after FDA inspections detected serious irregularities | AI Generated Representational Image

Mumbai, July 22: The Maharashtra Public Health Department has launched a statewide surprise inspection drive at blood centres after recent inspections by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) uncovered serious irregularities at some facilities.

The exercise, being carried out through the State Blood Transfusion Council (SBTC), aims to strengthen the safety, quality and transparency of blood collection, storage and distribution across the state.

The surprise inspections were conducted from July 17 to 19 at all blood centres in Pune, Solapur, Nashik, Mumbai city and the suburbs. According to the Public Health Department, the drive is part of a special campaign initiated under the SBTC's June 27 directive and will continue on a regular basis.

Inspection Drive Underway

As blood is classified as a "drug" under the Drugs and Cosmetics Act, 1940, maintaining strict quality standards in its collection, processing, storage and distribution is mandatory. The department said the inspections were ordered after FDA teams detected serious deficiencies at certain blood centres during recent checks.

Each inspection team comprises two medical officers and one Finance Department officer, while officials from the National Health Mission (NHM) have been deployed wherever required.

During the inspections, officials are reviewing blood collection against actual demand, transfer of blood components to other states, supply of plasma to fractionators, compliance with National Blood Transfusion Council (NBTC) guidelines, updating of blood stock on the e-RaktKosh portal, display of blood processing charges, availability of qualified technical staff, blood stock audits, maintenance of blood bag records, and complaint registers along with action taken reports.

Strict Action For Violations

The inspection teams have been directed to submit detailed reports to both the State Blood Transfusion Council and the Food and Drug Administration.

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The Public Health Department said strict administrative action will be taken against blood centres found violating norms or having serious irregularities. It added that the surprise inspections are intended to improve compliance, accountability and public confidence in the state's blood transfusion services and will continue in the coming months.

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