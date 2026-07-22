Bombay HC Orders Fresh FDA Inspection Of Navi Mumbai's Park Inn By Radisson Over Hygiene Violations

The Bombay High Court ordered a fresh FDA inspection of Park Inn by Radisson after reports of serious hygiene violations | AI Generated Representational Image

Mumbai, July 21, 2026: The Bombay High Court has directed the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to conduct a fresh inspection of the five-star Hotel Park Inn by Radisson in Navi Mumbai after the regulator informed the court that its latest inspection revealed serious hygiene violations, particularly in the kitchen. The court has scheduled the matter for further hearing on July 23.

A bench of Acting Chief Justice Ravindra Ghuge and Justice Gautam Ankhad, on Monday, directed the FDA committee to reinspect the hotel's kitchen, storage area and drainage system on July 22 and submit a fresh report before the next hearing on July 23.

FDA Flags Hygiene Violations

The FDA maintained that it could not consider revoking the suspension of the hotel's FSSAI licence at this stage as the inspection carried out pursuant to the court's earlier directions exposed alarming sanitary conditions.

Government Pleader Neha Bhide told the court that officials found there were violations of the suspension order too, which had specifically asked the hotel not to cook food inside the kitchen.

However, when the FDA officers went for inspection, they found boxes and cans dated July 9, 10 and 11, even though the licence was suspended on July 3. Moreover, the officers found cockroaches inside the kitchen along with refrigeration issues.

When the court asked whether the regulator could revoke the suspension considering there was sufficient compliance with the conditions, Bhide replied in the negative.

She said that certain aspects were non-negotiable, and pest infestation was one of those. Since cockroaches were found inside the kitchen, the suspension order could not be revoked.

Hotel Challenges Suspension

Appearing for the hotel management, senior advocate Mayur Khandeparkar argued that the licence had been suspended without giving the hotel an opportunity to present its case.

He contended that the management had complied with the applicable regulations and had secured 79% in the FDA's own hygiene assessment, placing it in the "improvement required" category rather than warranting the immediate suspension of its licence.

The hotel management assured the court that it would complete the remaining regulatory compliances.

Fresh Inspection Ordered

The dispute arose after FDA officials conducted a surprise inspection of the hotel on July 2 and reported violations of food safety norms. Based on the inspection report, the designated officer suspended the hotel's FSSAI licence the following day with immediate effect, forcing it to halt all food-related operations.

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After considering the latest inspection report and the submissions of both sides, the High Court ordered a fresh inspection of the hotel on July 22. The matter will be heard again on July 23, when the FDA is expected to place its latest findings before the court.

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