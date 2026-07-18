Bombay HC Directs Fresh FDA Inspection Of Park Inn By Radisson Navi Mumbai, Sets Aside FSSAI Licence Suspension

The Bombay High Court ordered a fresh FDA inspection of Park Inn by Radisson, Navi Mumbai, while setting aside the suspension of its FSSAI licence | AI Generated Representational Image

Mumbai, July 17, 2026: The Bombay High Court came to the rescue of the five-star hotel Park Inn by Radisson, Navi Mumbai, whose FSSAI licence was suspended by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on July 3 after a surprise inspection. The court has directed FDA officials to visit the premises again on Saturday and review the compliances.

The Division Bench of Acting Chief Justice Ravindra Ghuge and Justice Gautam Ankhad was hearing a petition filed by the hotel through its authorised signatory, represented by advocates Mayur Khandeparkar, Shubhra Swami and Sagar Shetty. The petition challenged the suspension order passed by the Food Safety Officer.

Court Orders Fresh Inspection

The Division Bench directed the Commissioner of the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to form a committee to inspect the hotel. The committee has been asked to inspect the premises on Saturday morning and submit its report by July 20.

While revoking the suspension order, the Bench said, “If the report generated indicates that the petitioner has cured all the deficiencies or is within the tolerable limits, the order of suspension be withdrawn forthwith and the petitioner would be permitted to operate the five-star hotel.”

Hotel Challenges Suspension

It was claimed that on July 2 afternoon, the Food Safety Officer had conducted a surprise inspection of the hotel premises. Following the inspection, a report was generated giving a score of 65 out of 108 (61 per cent) for non-compliance.

It is claimed that on the following day, the Designated Officer of the FDA passed an order suspending the hotel's FSSAI licence with immediate effect. The order directed the hotel to forthwith cease and desist from carrying on any food business activity, the petitioner claimed.

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The petition seeking to quash the suspension order contended that “the order fails to establish any specific reason to circumvent the procedure of improvement notice and the time period provided to cure the defects.”

It further contended that the order was passed only “on the sole basis of a numerical compliance score (65/108, 61 per cent) without any independent, qualitative finding that the specific deficiencies found are such as to render food at the premises presently unsafe.”

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