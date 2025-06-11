Maharashtra Launches Statewide Survey To Register Sugarcane Cutters For Government Welfare |

The Maharashtra government's Social Justice and Special Assistance Department has initiated a survey to register sugarcane cutters across the state through the Loknete Gopinath Munde Sugarcane Cutters Welfare Board. Sanjay Rathod, Minister of Soil and Water Conservation and Guardian Minister of Yavatmal district, has appealed to sugarcane cutters to actively participate in this initiative.

Rathod stated that the survey aims to provide identification cards to sugarcane cutters, enabling them to access various government welfare schemes. Despite forming a significant population, these workers often migrate for six months at a time, making it difficult for them to benefit from existing schemes. The minister emphasized that this registration process will help bridge that gap.

The government has appointed an agency through an e-tender process to carry out the survey, registration, and ID card distribution. Notably, this service will be provided free of charge.

Rathod urged sugarcane cutters to take advantage of this opportunity and register themselves to access the government benefits meant for them.