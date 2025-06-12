Maharashtra Launches Mega 10-Crore Tree Plantation Drive; Departments Get Green Targets

Representative image

In a significant greenery boost, 22 state departments and three central authorities have been asked to plant 10 crore trees under the 'Green Maharashtra, Prosperous Maharashtra' drive. The plantation exercise is expected to be completed by July and August.

However, questions are being raised over the survival percentage of the trees planted earlier. Also, it is not known whether other departments have been consulted before the announcement of the drive and the targets given to them.

In response to the recent directives given by CM Devendra Fadnavis, the revenue and forest departments passed an order on Wednesday, asking the officials to take responsibility for the plantation.

The highest target of four crore trees has been given to the textiles department for mulberry plantation, which is the primary food source for silkworms and used for the production of silk.

The forest department will ensure the plantation of two crore trees with the help of the Forest Development Corporation of Maharashtra and the bamboo board.

Similarly, the departments of agriculture, rural development and urban development will contribute one crore trees each. Other departments have been given targets ranging from 20 lakh to one lakh. The Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation, National Highways Authority of India and railways have been asked to plant 20 lakh trees each. The state will ensure planting of 50 lakh trees under the 'Ek Ped Maan ke Naam-2.0' drive.

Since saplings in such a huge volume are not available with the forest departments, the state order says other departments will purchase them using 0.5% of the funds available to them.

The departmental secretaries will distribute the target to their regional and district offices. They will upload the information of registration and geo-tagging on the website of the forest department.

GREEN TARGETS

4cr (highest)

Textiles dept

2cr

Forest dept

1cr each

Agri, rural dvpt, urban dvpt

20 lakh

Railways