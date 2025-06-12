 Maharashtra News: MSRTC To Run 5,200 Special Buses For Ashadi Ekadashi Yatra To Pandharpur
The MSRTC will provide direct bus services from any village in the state to Pandharpur, provided there are 40 or more devotees traveling together. Devotees can contact their nearest bus depot to avail themselves of this service.

Kalpesh MhamunkarUpdated: Thursday, June 12, 2025, 05:32 AM IST
article-image

In preparation for the Ashadi Ekadashi Yatra, the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) will operate 5,200 special buses to ensure a safe and comfortable journey for devotees visiting Pandharpur. This decision was announced by Transport Minister and MSRTC Chairman Pratap Sarnaik during a meeting with corporation officials.

Direct Bus Service from Any Village

Facilities for Passengers

The MSRTC will ensure that all buses are well-maintained and offer essential facilities, including clean drinking water, toilets, and computerized reservation centers. The buses will also be equipped with security personnel to ensure passenger safety.

Traffic Management

To manage heavy traffic during the yatra, the MSRTC will work closely with the local police administration to ensure smooth traffic flow. Over 36 traffic controllers and security personnel will be deployed to manage movement and prevent congestion.

Temporary Bus Stations

Four temporary bus stations will be set up in Pandharpur to accommodate the large influx of devotees. These stations will provide necessary facilities, including drinking water, toilets, and computerized reservation counters.

Crackdown on Fare Evasion

The MSRTC will establish 12 checking points along various routes to prevent fare evasion. Over 200 security personnel and officials will be deployed to monitor routes and enforce compliance.

The MSRTC expects to transport over 21 lakh devotees during the yatra, as it did last year. With these arrangements, the corporation aims to provide a safe, convenient, and spiritually fulfilling journey for all pilgrims traveling to Pandharpur.

