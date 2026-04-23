Maharashtra Launches ‘Khagol Darshan Mahotsav 2026’ To Boost Astro Tourism |

Mumbai: In a unique push to promote experiential and eco-friendly tourism, the Maharashtra Tourism Department has launched the ‘Khagol Darshan Mahotsav 2026’ related to astronomy (Stargazing Festival) at Harihareshwar in Raigad district from April 24 to 26. The festival is being organised to mark the golden jubilee year of the Maharashtra Tourism Development Corporation (MTDC) and coincides with the global Dark Sky Week.

Tourism Minister Shambhuraj Desai has urged astronomy enthusiasts, students and tourists to participate in large numbers, highlighting that the festival offers a rare opportunity to explore the wonders of the night sky in a serene coastal setting.

The event is being organised in collaboration with AstronEra and DarkSky International. Conceptualised by AstronEra founder Shweta Kulkarni, the festival features guided stargazing sessions, interactive exhibitions on astronomy, and awareness programmes on light pollution and the importance of preserving natural dark skies.

Located about four hours from Mumbai, Harihareshwar is known for its pristine beaches, lush green hills and spiritual significance, often referred to as ‘Dakshin Kashi’. The scenic destination, along with the nearby MTDC resort offering sea-facing cottages and modern amenities, provides an ideal backdrop for such a niche tourism initiative.

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Officials said the festival aims not only to promote astro-tourism but also to spread awareness about environmental conservation. Visitors will get insights into the adverse effects of light pollution and the need to protect natural darkness for ecological balance.

Tourism Minister of State Indranil Naik and Tourism Principal Secretary Sanjay Khandare have also appealed to the public to take part in the initiative, which blends science, nature and tourism into a single immersive experience.

With Maharashtra hosting such a festival for the first time, the government expects it to enhance Harihareshwar’s visibility on both domestic and international tourism maps while encouraging sustainable and knowledge-driven travel experiences.

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