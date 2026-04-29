 Maharashtra Launches Inquiry After Claims Of Irregular 30 Auto-Rickshaw Permits At Bhayandar RTO
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Maharashtra Launches Inquiry After Claims Of Irregular 30 Auto-Rickshaw Permits At Bhayandar RTO

Allegations that 30 auto-rickshaw permits were issued to suspected Rohingya applicants in Bhayandar have triggered a Maharashtra government probe. While no conclusive evidence has emerged, authorities are conducting independent verification. The case has raised concerns over RTO document checks and may lead to stricter verification systems statewide.

Abhishek PathakUpdated: Wednesday, April 29, 2026, 09:35 AM IST
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Maharashtra Launches Inquiry After Claims Of Irregular 30 Auto-Rickshaw Permits At Bhayandar RTO | FP Photo

Mumbai: Serious allegations have surfaced against the Bhayandar Regional Transport Office (RTO), with Bhayandar MLA Narendra Mehta claiming that around 30 auto-rickshaw permits were issued to Rohingya Bangladeshi applicants.

Following a formal complaint, the Maharashtra transport department has ordered an inquiry, raising concerns over possible lapses in document and citizenship verification.

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Officials said a preliminary review of all 30 cases has been completed. The applicants had submitted mandatory documents under the Motor Vehicles Act, including tehsildar-issued residence certificates, e-Aadhaar cards, PAN cards, and police verification reports.

However, an RTO official said, “At this stage, no conclusive evidence has been found to establish that the applicants are not Indian citizens,” adding that verification cannot rely only on submitted paperwork.

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The department has sought independent verification from the tehsil office, district collector, and police commissionerate to authenticate the records. Officials said strict action will follow if any forgery or irregularities are detected, including against those involved in processing the permits.

The controversy has triggered wider concerns about the strength of verification systems at RTOs, particularly in sensitive areas such as MiraBhayandar.

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Experts have pointed to the need for stronger digital integration between government databases and more rigorous fieldlevel checks to prevent misuse. Authorities have urged restraint, stating that no conclusions should be drawn until the probe is completed.

The findings are expected to have broader implications for permit issuance protocols and identity verification processes across Maharashtra.

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