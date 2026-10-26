Maharashtra Launches India Jewellery Park, Eyes ₹25,000 Crore Investment | X @CMOMaharashtra

Mumbai: Maharashtra aims to emerge as a global hub for jewellery manufacturing and exports with the launch of the India Jewellery Park project at Mahape in Navi Mumbai, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said on Sunday. The 22-acre facility is expected to attract investments of around Rs 25,000 crore and generate one lakh direct and indirect employment opportunities, Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde said.

The project was launched at the TTC Industrial Area in Mahape in the presence of Shinde, Forest Minister Ganesh Naik and representatives of the gems and jewellery industry.

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Fadnavis said Mumbai and Maharashtra possessed the skilled workforce, entrepreneurial tradition, business networks and industrial ecosystem required to become a major global destination for jewellery manufacturing and exports. The proposed park will provide a modern platform for the industry's long-term growth by promoting advanced technology and closer coordination between the government and industry.

Highlighting the changing global trade environment, the Chief Minister said developments in major markets such as the United States and China had created new challenges for international trade. He urged businesses to study changing market dynamics, adopt modern technologies, encourage innovation in manufacturing and explore new export opportunities.

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Fadnavis assured the industry that the state government would extend all necessary assistance to ensure the project progressed without delays. He said industrial development required more than land, stressing the importance of reliable power and water supply, roads, capital, infrastructure and timely government clearances. Officials concerned had been directed to address any difficulties faced during implementation.

The Chief Minister said partnerships between the government and industry would be crucial to achieving the state's economic ambitions. He added that projects such as the jewellery park would contribute to India's goal of becoming a developed nation by 2047 and Maharashtra's target of building a $1 trillion economy.

Shinde said the proposed investment and employment generation would strengthen Maharashtra's position in the global gems and jewellery manufacturing, trading and export sectors. The project is expected to provide fresh momentum to industrial activity and create opportunities across the jewellery industry's value chain.

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