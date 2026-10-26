Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis Attends Wedding Of Shahnawaz Hussain’s Son In Delhi; Nishikant Dubey Shares Pictures | X/@nishikant_dubey

New Delhi: Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis attended the wedding of Syed Arbaaz Hussain, son of former Union Minister and senior BJP leader Syed Shahnawaz Hussain, in New Delhi on Sunday. The ceremony brought together several political leaders and prominent personalities from the political and social spheres.

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BJP MP Nishikant Dubey Shares Candid Picture

A photograph shared by BJP MP Nishikant Dubey showed Fadnavis, dressed in a yellow kurta and dark vest, sharing a light moment with Madhya Pradesh Cabinet Minister Kailash Vijayvargiya and Dubey. NCP MP Praful Patel was also seen in the picture.

Syed Arbaaz Hussain married Afshan Akram Khan, daughter of former Haryana minister and MLA Mohammad Akram Khan. The wedding and nikah ceremony were attended by several political figures, including Maharashtra minister Ashish Shelar, along with other dignitaries.

Ashish Shelar Shares Pictures From Ceremony

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Shelar took to his social media account and posted pictures of the ceremony. In a post on X, sharing pictures of the newlyweds and Shelar hugging Syed Shahnawaz Hussain, he wrote, "It was a pleasure to join former Union Minister Shahnawaz Hussain Ji and his family on the joyous occasion of his son Syed Arbaz Hussain’s wedding reception with Afshan Akram Khan, daughter of MLA and former Haryana Minister Mohd. Akram Khan. Wishing the newlyweds a beautiful journey ahead, filled with love, joy and lifelong companionship."

Among those present were television journalists and anchors Chitra Tripathi of ABP News and Sudhir Chaudhary of DD News, reflecting the gathering’s presence beyond political circles. The celebrations also featured musical performances by Sufi singer Altamash Faridi and the Sabri Brothers, adding a cultural element to the wedding festivities.

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