Maharashtra Launches Crackdown On Scrap And Illegal Autorickshaws Carrying Passengers, Drive To Continue Till October 5

Maharashtra has ordered strict action against autorickshaws declared scrap but still used for passenger transport. Minister Pratap Sarnaik said passenger safety is the priority and no illegal vehicle will be allowed on roads. Regional transport offices will conduct inspections, penalise violators and submit reports on action taken by October 5 across the state. | AI

The Maharashtra Transport Department will launch a special drive against scrap-declared and other illegal autorickshaws carrying passengers. Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik has directed the Motor Vehicle Transport Department to take strict action against such vehicles and ensure that scrap rickshaws do not return to the roads. The campaign will continue till October 5, with all regional transport offices required to submit a review of the action taken.

Complaints Prompt Special Drive

The decision follows complaints that some rickshaws continue to be used for passenger transport even after being declared scrap. Sarnaik held a special meeting at the Transport Commissioner’s office to discuss the issue. Transport Commissioner Rajesh Narvekar, rickshaw-taxi union leader Shashank Rao and representatives of various rickshaw associations attended the meeting. Officials were directed to conduct special inspections of vehicles being used in violation of rules, including those allegedly registered or operated using forged documents.

The department has also been asked to examine cases involving the reuse of scrap-declared rickshaws and vehicles carrying passengers without meeting the required safety standards. The minister directed regional transport offices across Maharashtra to conduct the drive effectively within their jurisdictions and submit a review of the action taken by October 5. Vehicles found violating the rules will face penalties and other necessary action under the law.

Passenger Safety Remains Priority

“Passenger safety is the highest priority. No permission will be given to carry passengers in illegal and dangerous vehicles,” Sarnaik said. The meeting also emphasised that only authorised and safe rickshaws should be allowed to operate passenger services.

The crackdown is aimed at preventing unsafe vehicles from continuing to operate and ensuring that passenger transport is carried out only by vehicles that meet the required standards. The department’s review will also indicate the extent of action taken against such vehicles across the state.

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